ABU DHABI, UAE: I.M. Mamlouk & Co., a recently established private equity firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has been granted additional regulatory approval to manage private equity collective investment funds.

Founded by former J.P. Morgan banker and Public Investment Fund (PIF) investor Issam Al-Mamlouk, the firm is positioned to deploy strategic capital into mid-market businesses across the GCC and wider MENA region.

With more than a decade of global and regional investment experience, Al-Mamlouk has worked on over $40 billion in transactions across J.P. Morgan’s investment banking team in New York and PIF’s MENA private equity business in Riyadh.

"This is a pivotal moment for the region," said Issam Al-Mamlouk, Founder & CEO. "The mid-market is one of the most powerful engines of economic growth in the GCC, home to exceptional companies that are ready to scale, innovate, and compete. Our ambition is to help build the next generation of regional champions by pairing global investment discipline with a locally grounded understanding of the markets we serve. We are committed to being a long-term partner to management teams, supporting them as they unlock their full potential.”

About I.M. Mamlouk & Co.

With its base in ADGM, one of the world’s leading financial centers, I.M. Mamlouk & Co. aims to serve as a strategic partner for businesses seeking to scale, institutionalize, or navigate complex market dynamics. The firm targets companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million, focusing on opportunities where operational transformation, disciplined governance, and strategic growth initiatives can drive outsized value creation. I.M. Mamlouk & Co. adopts a sector-agnostic investment strategy, pursuing both private equity and special situations transactions to support businesses.

Media Contact

For inquiries, please reach out to: