Abu Dhabi, UAE: Five-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Lucie Šafářová, who starts her campaign at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025 starting Wednesday, toured Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, with a special focus on its renowned Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation departments. Healthpoint, celebrated for its multi-disciplinary expertise in management of sports and orthopedic injuries, is the official medical partner of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer, at Healthpoint, said: “As experts in physiotherapy and rehabilitation, we are privileged to offer our guidance and support to these stars of the tennis world, who encourage building a healthier community. At Healthpoint, we are committed to providing comprehensive, state-of-the-art orthopedic and sports medicine care that enables athletes and anyone seeking a healthy lifestyle, to reach their full potential, both on and off the field. We wish Lucie all the best for her upcoming matches.”

Healthpoint continued to receive high community engagement at its on-ground booth at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, with defending champion, Elena Rybakina, also visiting them.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and five centers of excellence: Obesity Management, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, Dentistry, Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint’s patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

