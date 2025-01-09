The new state-of-the-art facility and warehouse management system will streamline storage and distribution processes, ensuring enhanced customer service and improved availability of parts.

The 41,792-sq.m center capable of storing approximately 100,000 different parts will also expediate parts delivery times, supporting Ford’s expansion in the Middle East and its growing customer base.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ford has officially inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Dubai South. The 41,792-square-meter facility, developed in collaboration with DB Schenker, a global leader in logistics, comes in record time less than a year after its January 2024 groundbreaking, underscoring Ford's commitment to better serving customers across the Middle East.

By consolidating operations into a single state-of-the-art facility, Ford is streamlining processes, significantly improving operational efficiency, while simultaneously enhancing service efficiency and accuracy. The PDC, which achieves an increase in capacity, will serve countries from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, all the way to Angola, and Ghana.

Reinforcing Ford's dedication to placing customers at the heart of its operations, the new PDC will also improve parts availability, optimize inventory management, and expedite delivery times.

“With these improvements, we’re confident that the enhanced service levels and reduced wait times will elevate Ford’s customer satisfaction and build trust in our brands and distributors”, said Kay Hart, President of Ford International Markets Group.

Ako Djaf, VP of Contract Logistics and Supply Chain Management of DB Schenker, Middle East and Africa, commented: “At DB Schenker, we take great pride in supporting Ford’s ambitious vision for operational excellence in the Middle East. The new Parts Distribution Center stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, designed to streamline supply chain processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and contribute to sustainability goals. By leveraging our global expertise and advanced logistics solutions, we are excited to play a pivotal role in Ford’s journey to deliver exceptional service to its customers across the region.”

The new facility equipped with 20 container docks – 10 for inbound and 10 for outbound operations – is capable of storing approximately 100,000 different parts, and features state-of-the-art technology, including drones for site safety through aerial monitoring and inventory management. Utilizing an SAP S/4HANA warehouse management system, the PDC can perform paperless picking through barcode scanning improving accuracy, control, and planning, leading to better stock availability and reduced error margins.

The facility is also designed with a 1.3-meter raised floor to mitigate flooding risks as well as an industry leading fire suppression system ensuring operational safety and minimal risk of operation interruption.

As part of Ford’s regional sustainability goals, the new PDC prioritizes environmentally responsible practices. A 400kW solar panel system, to be installed in the second half of 2025 and supported by the roof structure, is expected to reduce energy costs by 35 percent and decrease the carbon footprint by 290 tons. Additionally, the facility partners with eco-friendly suppliers and scrappers to ensure that all disposals are recycled or treated in accordance with regulations.

