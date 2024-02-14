Year-on-year sales up 57% in the UAE – more than double the industry’s average growth for this market

Amidst fierce competition from 40-plus vehicles, Ford Territory secures the number-two spot in the region’s small SUV segment

DUBAI, UAE – Ford Middle East revs up to celebrate an outstanding year of sales in 2023, marking a 63% rise over 2022 across the region. This impressive achievement was fueled by the stellar performance of vehicles such as the Ford Territory, Ford Taurus, Ford F-150, and Ford Explorer.

The UAE played its part in Ford’s spectacular regional growth story, recording a 57% year-on-year increase in sales – more than double the industry’s average of 26% in this market.

The standout success of 2023 was driven by Ford’s remarkable growth in the highly competitive small SUV segment – which has 40-plus vehicles in the region – with the Ford Territory the segment’s second-best-selling vehicle in the Middle East in its first year of sale. The UAE also witnessed strong demand for the Ford Taurus and Ford Explorer, in addition to the Lincoln Corsair, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Navigator.

“In many ways, 2023 was a milestone year for Ford in the Middle East,” said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East. “This is not the result of one year, but the efforts made over two; we developed a strong strategy for our product offerings, working hand in glove with our distributor partners and taking care of our team, all of which contributed to our record sales across the region.

“Last year saw tremendous economic growth in the UAE, and we saw this reflected in the automotive sector’s strong overall growth.

“With an estimated 3.5% rise in real GDP – predicted to reach 4% in 2024 – we were privileged to witness the UAE’s success firsthand. At Ford, we are deeply committed to the Emirates and wider region, as proven by our actions in 2023 – whether through supporting our distributor partners with visits to Ford plants and hosting regular conferences; strengthening our always-on relationship with customers through initiatives such as the Ford Guest Experience; or hosting media ride-and-drive events and large-scale launches, as we did with the Ford Territory and Ford Ranger in Saudi Arabia, and the Ford Everest in Oman.

“For Ford Middle East, distributors are the face of our brands in the customers’ eyes, so it’s imperative that they feel fully supported by us, and we’re proud of our high satisfaction score.”

In addition to the remarkable success in the UAE, Ford Middle East also achieved a record year of growth across the border in Saudi Arabia, where retail figures surged by an impressive 77% over 2022.

The brand has ambitious plans to build on last year’s success through 2024. Besides driving further growth in sales and parts revenue, a pivotal aspect of Ford Middle East’s vision for the future is the continued rollout of the Ford Guest Experience in collaboration with its distributor partners, to redefine service standards in line with Ford’s firm commitment to treating customers like family.

In partnership with DB Schenker, Ford Middle East recently broke ground on a new parts distribution center (PDC) in the logistics district of Dubai World Central. The 42,000-sq-m facility, which is set to be fully operational by January 2025, will consolidate storage and distribution operations, ensuring a more streamlined and efficient process to enhance the availability of parts, optimize inventory management, and elevate the overall customer service experience across the region.

“Through 2024, we aim to capitalize on our strengths and a strong 2023 as we continue to focus on our core refreshed product portfolio, lay the groundwork for bringing electric vehicles to the region in 2025, and deliver flawless launches of the All-New Lincoln Nautilus, Ford Mustang, Ford F-150, Ford Taurus Hybrid, Ford Explorer, and Lincoln Aviator,” added Ravichandran.

“The Middle East region is committed to the Ford+ values of creating must-have products and services that our customers love and appreciate, turning around automotive operations, caring for our teams, and treating our customers and partners as family.

“I’d like to thank our hard-working distributor partner, Al Tayer Motors, for making 2023 a huge success in the UAE and look forward to even greater achievements in 2024.”

*Data has been collected from Automotive Manufacturers Business Group (AMBG) in the Middle East.

