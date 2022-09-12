The 30 asset managers recorded $316 billion in assets under management

Saudi dominates with 16 entries, followed by the UAE with five.

Of the 30 asset managers, 15 are subsidiaries of commercial banks.

Cairo: Forbes Middle East has revealed its second annual ranking of the region's top 30 asset management companies, highlighting the leading independent financial advisors maximizing investments in the Middle East. Companies were ranked based on their total assets under management (AUM) as of December 2021. This year's cohort had a total of $316 billion in AUM in 2021, up 19.2%, up from $265 billion in 2020. Of the 30, 15 are subsidiaries of commercial banks.

Saudi Arabia represents the lion's share of the 30 asset management companies with 16 entries, indicating Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul's position as the most developed exchange in the Middle East, making up nearly 70% of the region's market capitalization. The U.A.E. follows next with five entries. Together, these two GCC nations comprise 70% of the ranking.

Saudi-based SNB Capital is the region's biggest asset manager, with $72.6 billion in AUM. In June 2022, it partnered with stc to manage its recently launched employee savings plan. Bahrain's Investcorp and Saudi's Riyad Capital complete the top three with $40.4 billion and $24.3 billion in AUM, respectively. Kuwait's Wafra International Investment Company is the only newcomer in this year's top 10, thanks to its involvement as a joint global coordinator for Boubyan Bank's $500 million senior unsecured Wakala/Murabaha sukuk insurance in March 2022.

Click here for the complete ranking of The Middle East's Top 30 Asset Management Companies 2022.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East's most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online.

Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

