UAE-based leaders reign with 42 entries, followed by 21 in Saudi Arabia and 16 in Egypt.

DAMAC Properties’ Hussain Sajwani tops the ranking.

Five billionaires appear on the list, collectively worth $19.3 billion.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has revealed its 2025 ranking of the region’s 100 Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders, spotlighting the developers and decision-makers transforming the region’s skylines. The list was compiled based on each leader’s years of experience, the value of completed and ongoing projects, company financials including total assets and revenues where available, and the size of landbanks and number of units held.

The UAE dominates this year’s ranking with 42 leaders of companies headquartered in the country, followed by Saudi Arabia with 21 entries and Egypt with 16. Claiming the top spot is Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties. In February 2025, DAMAC announced the pricing and settlement of its $750 million senior unsecured three-and-a-half-year Reg S Sukuk—its largest to date. Sajwani’s net worth has doubled over the past year, rising from $5.1 billion in March 2024 to $10.2 billion as of March 2025.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, ranks second, followed by Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar Properties, in third place. All three of the top leaders are based in the UAE, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading real estate hub in the region.

Besides Sajwani, four other billionaires – as recognized by Forbes as of March 2025 – appear on this year’s list: Emaar Properties’ Mohamed Alabbar with an estimated fortune of $2.3 billion, Sobha Group’s PNC Menon with an estimated fortune of $3.4 billion, FIVE Holdings’ Kabir Mulchandani at $2.2 billion, and Palm Hills Developments’ Yasseen Mansour with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Combined, the five billionaires control an estimated fortune worth $19.3 billion.

The list spans a diverse group of companies, from legacy institutions to ambitious newcomers. Bahrain’s Kanoo Real Estate, managed by the CEO Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji stands as the oldest developer on the list, having been established in 1890. The UAE-headquartered ONE Development, led by Founder and Chairman Ali Al Gebely, is the youngest listee, established in 2024.

To continue the conversation on the future of real estate, Forbes Middle East will host its flagship ‘Building The Future Summit’ in Abu Dhabi on May 26–27, 2025, followed by the summit’s first edition in Tripoli on May 29–30, 2025.

Top 10 Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders In The Middle East 2025

1 | Hussain Sajwani

Founder & Chairman, DAMAC Properties

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2002



2 | Mohamed Alabbar

Founder & Managing Director, Emaar Properties

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1997

3 | Talal Al Dhiyebi

Group CEO, Aldar Properties

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2005



4 | Hisham Talaat Moustafa

CEO & Managing Director, Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding)

Country: Egypt

Established: 1970



5 | Khalid Al Malik

CEO, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2002

6 | Hesham Al Qassim

CEO, Wasl Group

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2008

7 | Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya

Chairman, Qatari Diar Real Estate

Investment Company

Country: Qatar

Established: 2005

8 | Muhammad BinGhatti

Chairman, Binghatti Developers

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2008

9 | PNC Menon

Founder, Sobha Group

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1976

10 | Rizwan Sajan

Founder & Chairman, Danube Properties

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2014

