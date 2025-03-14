The Fintech 50 companies have collectively processed over $240 billion in transactions and secured $3.8 billion in total funding.

The U.A.E., Egypt, and Saudi Arabia account for 70% of the listees.

Saudi-based shopping & financial services app Tabby tops the ranking.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has revealed its annual Fintech 50 list, recognizing the region’s leading trailblazers in the digital financial services sector as they navigate shifting consumer expectations in an increasingly digital landscape. The ranked companies have collectively processed over $240 billion in transactions and secured more than $3.8 billion in total funding.

The ranking was determined based on external investment, total transaction volume, app downloads, active users, consumer impact, geographic footprint, and achievements in innovation, growth, and expansion over the past year. Fintech entities affiliated with exchange houses, traditional banks, or government institutions were not considered.

After securing $160 million in a Series E funding round in February 2025, Saudi-based fintech giant Tabby propelled its valuation to $3.3 billion, making it the region’s most valuable fintech startup and earning it the top spot in the 2025 Fintech 50 ranking.

Egyptian e-payments pioneer Fawry lands in second place, backed by its 53.1 million-strong customer base. Saudi Arabia’s Insurtech and banking solutions firm Rasan follows in third, having gone public on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) in 2024, with a market cap of nearly $1.9 billion as of February 20, 2025.

The 2025 list highlights companies from 11 countries and introduces 12 new entrants, including digital asset platform CoinMENA, U.A.E.-based Ziina, and Egypt’s Sahl. The U.A.E. leads the ranking with 13 fintech firms, followed by Egypt (12) and Saudi Arabia (10), collectively representing 70% of the list.

Of the 50 listees, 14 were founded by solo entrepreneurs, making up 28% of the ranking.

The Middle East’s Fintech 50: Country Breakdown U.A.E. 13 Jordan 2 Egypt 12 Morocco 1 Saudi Arabia 10 Oman 1 Kuwait 3 Yemen 1 Iraq 3 Tunisia 1 Bahrain 3

The Middle East’s Fintech 50 – Meet The Top 10

1 | Tabby

Shopping & financial services app

HQ: Saudi Arabia

2 | Fawry

E-payment platform

HQ: Egypt

3 | Rasan

Insurtech & banking solutions

HQ: Saudi Arabia

4 | Wio Bank

Digital banking platform

HQ: U.A.E.

5 | MyFatoorah

Payment solutions company

HQ: Kuwait

6 | MadfoatCom

Bill presentment & payment system

HQ: Jordan

7 | MNT-Halan

Lending, BNPL & payments platform

HQ: Egypt

8 | Thndr

Investment platform

HQ: Egypt

9 | e& money

Financial super-app

HQ: U.A.E.

10 | Valu

Financial technology company

HQ: Egypt

