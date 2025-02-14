The list highlights women leading government institutions, excluding ministers and parliamentarians.

Emiratis dominate with 11 entries, followed by Saudis with four, and Egyptians with three.

Leaders in diplomacy, culture, technology, media, and the environment are at the forefront.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has released a list of Top 20 Arab Women in Government, spotlighting exceptional female leaders driving change across public institutions.

This pioneering ranking acknowledges the most impactful women serving in government roles outside of ministerial and parliamentary positions, with a focus on leading those institutions, representing their nations in global organizations, and shaping policies in key sectors such as diplomacy, culture, technology, media, and the environment.

The ranking is based on several key factors, including the scope of the leader’s role, the additional positions they hold, the amount of experience they have, and the significant initiatives they have undertaken in 2024.

Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al-Thani tops the 2025 list. As Chairperson of Qatar Museums, the Doha Film Institute, Reach Out to Asia, and Qatar Leadership Centre, she has been instrumental in expanding Qatar’s cultural footprint. Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the U.S., is in the second spot, followed by Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

With Emirati women leading the ranking with 11 entries, followed by four Saudis and three Egyptians, the list underscores the growing influence of Arab women in government and their role in shaping the future of public administration across the region.

Global collaboration remains a key priority for these influential leaders, driving cross-border initiatives in various sectors. In May 2024, Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), oversaw the signing of an MoU between DoH and British pharmaceutical giant GSK to establish a regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a healthcare innovation hub. In October 2024, Nezha Hayat, Chairperson & CEO of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), spearheaded a landmark agreement between AMMC and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, strengthening cooperation and regulatory alignment in capital markets. Then in November 2024, Al-Saud led the Fashion Commission in launching the inaugural Kering Generation Award in Saudi Arabia, supporting fashion startups pioneering innovations in sustainability, the circular economy, and water conservation.

Top 5 Arab Women in Government in the Middle East 2025

Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al-Thani

Nationality: Qatari

Chairperson, Qatar Museums, Doha Film Institute, Reach Out to Asia, and Qatar Leadership Centre

Reema Bandar Al-Saud

Nationality: Saudi

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the U.S.

Bodour Al Qasimi

Nationality: Emirati

Chairperson, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Latifa Rashid Al Maktoum

Nationality: Emirati

Chairperson, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture)

Mona Al Marri

Nationality: Emirati

Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office

