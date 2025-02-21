The event aligns with Active Abu Dhabi’s initiative to promote active lifestyles while supporting PureHealth’s mission to foster healthier, more active communities across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi: Forbes Middle East is set to launch its inaugural Active Abu Dhabi Fest 2025, a health and fitness festival presented by PureHealth and the Emirates Foundation, which will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 10am to 4pm at Marsana on Hudayriyat Island.

The Active Abu Dhabi Fest will break new ground by making inclusivity a central focus with wellness that actively engages individuals of all ages and abilities, ensuring that everyone—whether they are seasoned fitness enthusiasts or those with limited mobility—can participate in movement and well-being practices. By offering a variety of activities, from slow stretching sessions to high-energy workouts, the festival fosters an environment where health and fitness are accessible and achievable for all. This is a core element of the event’s concept and represents a significant shift towards more inclusive wellness initiatives in Abu Dhabi.

In alignment with Active Abu Dhabi’s mission, the event will also serve as a catalyst for improving public health and fostering a healthier, more active community. Active Abu Dhabi aims to elevate the capital’s wellness ecosystem, providing accessible platforms that inspire long-term lifestyle changes. Through the Active Abu Dhabi Fest, organizers hope to kickstart an ambitious vision: improving the overall health of the local population by encouraging sustainable, active habits and raising awareness about the benefits of mental and physical well-being.

Active Abu Dhabi plays a key role in the success of the Active Abu Dhabi Fest, aligning with its mission to promote a healthier, more active community. As a driving force behind the festival, Active Abu Dhabi ensures that the event remains inclusive and accessible to all, encouraging individuals from all walks of life to engage in health and wellness activities. Through its support, Active Abu Dhabi reinforces its commitment to building a sustainable culture of wellness in the emirate, inspiring long-term lifestyle changes that benefit the community's physical and mental well-being.

The event’s programming will feature expert speakers and thought leaders who will share insights on nutrition, fitness, and personal development, offering practical tips that attendees can incorporate into their daily lives. Speakers will include fitness blogger Loubna El Jawharji; Ahmad Haffar, Managing Director of Mindloop Studios; Rola Ghaddar, intuitive eating dietitian; TV host Youssef Al Hamadi; dietitian Mirna Sabbagh; and Lubna Ahmad Alrefai, Founder of Luby Tea. While the focus is on offering actionable lifestyle advice, the event also aims to motivate and inspire individuals to adopt healthier, more active habits that can lead to lasting improvements in their well-being.

The event’s Wellness Hub will feature fitness challenges, relaxation sessions, boxing, volleyball, a bootcamp workout, and inner peace meditation, providing attendees with a well-rounded experience that promotes both physical and mental health. Sessions such as slow stretching will offer accessible practices for those with limited mobility, reinforcing the inclusivity of the event. This focus on diverse and adaptable wellness activities demonstrates that fitness is for everyone—no matter their age, ability, or fitness level.

The Active Abu Dhabi Fest is more than just a one-day event. It is part of a broader movement to embed health and wellness into the fabric of Abu Dhabi's community. By offering a platform for thought leaders to discuss emerging wellness trends and fostering an inclusive atmosphere, the event aims to inspire positive change and build a sustainable wellness culture that resonates across the region.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

About PureHealth

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specializing in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services, and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

About the Emirates Foundation

The Emirates Foundation was established in 2005 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to drive social transformation and sustainable impact across the UAE. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foundation serves as a catalyst for social change, fostering shared values and unlocking opportunities that empower communities and contribute to the nation’s long-term development.

Operating under the broader framework of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the Emirates Foundation collaborates with government entities, corporations, and non-profits to shape positive societal behaviors, support the third sector, and channel resources toward scalable, high-impact initiatives. The organization focused on four key areas – physical and mental well-being, financial resilience, environmental sustainability, and community contributions for social good.

For nearly two decades, the Emirates Foundation has been a trusted enabler of social progress, driving cross-sector collaboration, supporting social enterprises, and fostering innovation to create lasting, community-driven impact. Its flagship programs include Active Abu Dhabi, Zoud, ne’ma, Takatof, Sanid, and Dawamee, among other programs.