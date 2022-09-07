Companies based in Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. make up 62% of the ranking.

37 entries are headquartered in Saudi, followed by the U.A.E. with 25 and Kuwait with eight.

Saudi's Olayan Group tops the ranking for the second consecutive year.

89% of the 100 family firms are diversified, with operations in multiple sectors.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for 2022, honoring the region’s most successful legacy businesses, many of whom have been handed down through several generations. The ranking reveals the conglomerates moving into new-age industries and technologies under the leadership of the second and third generations.

Saudi headquartered family businesses reign with 37 entries, followed by the U.A.E. with 25, and Kuwait with eight entries. Together, these three countries constitute 75% of the top 20 in the list. All family businesses in the top 10 are diversified companies with operations in multiple sectors.

Saudi’s Olayan Financing Group (OFC) tops the ranking for the second consecutive year. In 2021, OFC joined the World Economic Forum’s coalition for stakeholder capitalism metrics. Egypt’s Mansour Group and U.A.E.-based Al-Futtaim Group round up the top three.

At ninth position, Al Faisal Holding is the only newcomer to this year’s top 10 businesses, up from 11th place in 2021. In May 2022, it launched a new subsidiary offering production services, Metaserra, a joint venture with Turkey’s Doludizgin.

Diversified business corporations—groups that invest in various sectors and geographies—dominate the ranking with 89 entries. Three retail firms and two investment companies are the next most populated sectors. Of the top 100 family family-run companies in 2022, eight are owned by Arab billionaires. Algeria-based Cevital Group’s founder Issad Rebrab had a net worth of $5.1 billion as of August 2022, making him the second richest Arab in the world.

To construct this list, Forbes Middle East only considered private businesses or holding companies that are jointly owned or operated by Arab families. The conglomerates were ranked on their holding’s size and performance, business activity, age, legacy, and how diversified the business is in terms of geography and sector.

Top 10 Arab Family Businesses In The Middle East 2022

1| Olayan Financing Company (OFC)

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1947

Sector: Diversified

2| Mansour Group

Country: Egypt

Established: 1952

Sector: Diversified

3| Al-Futtaim Group

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1930

Sector: Diversified

4| Al Muhaidib Group (AMG)

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1943

Sector: Diversified

5| Al-Ghurair Investment

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1960

Sector: Diversified

6| Majid Al Futtaim Holding

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1992

Sector: Diversified

7| Abdul Latif Jameel

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1945

Sector: Diversified

8| Al Ghurair Group

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1960

Sector: Diversified

9| Al Faisal Holding

Country: Qatar

Established: 1964

Sector: Diversified

10 | Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed & Sons Group

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1950

Sector: Diversified

Click here to view the complete list of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses 2022.

-Ends-

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East's most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online.

Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact:

Susan Sasse

PR & Events Executive

susan@forbesmiddleeast.com