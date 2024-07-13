Lebanese restaurateurs lead with five entries, followed by three Indians.

The U.A.E. stands out as a fine dining hub, representing 60% of the 20 leaders behind luxury dining in the Middle East.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has revealed a new list highlighting the leaders and visionaries shaping luxury dining concepts across MENA.

In a region known for its culinary diversity, the 20 Leaders Behind Luxury Dining in the Middle East list celebrates the visionaries behind the burgeoning movement of independent, homegrown restaurants challenging international chains' dominance.

Only restaurateurs who established or run homegrown brands based in the Middle East were considered, with preference given to those managing multiple brands or outlets. Excluded were companies with franchises for global restaurants in the region. Key factors included the number of restaurants and brands, international presence, experience, and market positioning.

This 2024 cohort includes 14 nationalities, with Lebanese restaurateurs leading with five entries, followed by three Indians. The U.A.E. emerges as a fine dining hub, hosting 12 of the entries.

This inaugural list features business leaders such as Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and CEO of 7 Management, who’s launched dining concepts such as The Theater, February 30, Café Beirut, Black Flamingo, and Lucia’s across Dubai, Riyadh, Beirut, Erbil, and Doha, and Panchali Mahendra, CEO of Atelier House Hospitality, which has 32 restaurants across three countries, including MICHELIN Guide restaurants Marea, RSVP, and 11 Woodfire. Among the chefs featured is Yasmina Hayek, Executive Head Chef at Em Sherif, who earlier this year collaborated with Prada on a bespoke cocktail menu for the 81st Monaco Grand Prix.

