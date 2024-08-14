Emiratis lead with 27 entries, followed by 21 Egyptians and 14 Saudis.

Executives in the banking sector dominate with 19 entries.

Heads of Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, and Emirates Group retain their top three spots.

Dubai, U.A.E. – Forbes Middle East has revealed its fourth annual list of the Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East, recognizing the chiefs accelerating achievements and successes of the companies they lead.

To develop this ranking, Forbes Middle East evaluated the CEOs using various metrics, including the individual's accomplishments and implemented innovations over the past year, size of their company, and their impact on their firm and the wider industry. Only CEOs of companies headquartered in MENA were considered.

Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, topped the ranking. ADNOC Group’s Sultan Al Jaber and Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Deputy Chairman, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, rounded up the top four spots. The top five have retained their ranking since last year, with the exception of IHC’s Syed Basar Shueb who jumped from ninth to fifth place.

The 2024 cohort consists of listees from 19 nationalities. Emiratis reign with 27 entries, followed by Egyptians with 21 and Saudis with 14. Together, the three groups make up 62% of the ranking, indicating the positive trajectory for localization in C-suite management. The banking sector has the most entries, with 19, followed by real estate with 10, reflecting the boom in the sector over the last two years. Nine CEOs on the list head telecommunications businesses. Among the top 10 alone, six different industries are represented.

Pursuing innovation and efficiency, several leaders on this list have launched new ventures to diversify their impact. This year, Abdulrahman Al Hatmi’s Asyad Group announced the establishment of Hafeet Rail, as well as inaugurated the Asyad Container Terminal in the Port of Duqm, Oman. Whereas Said Zater’s Contact Financial Holding launched a new financing program aimed at financing electric vehicles. Industrials giant Aluminum Bahrain’s Ali Al Baqali introduced EternAl, a low-carbon aluminum line with 30% and 15% recycled products in May.

Top 10 CEOs In The Middle East 2024

Amin H. Nasser

Nationality: Saudi

President & CEO, Saudi Aramco

Sultan Al Jaber

Nationality: Emirati

Group CEO & Managing Director, ADNOC Group

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Nationality: Emirati

Chairman & Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi

Nationality: Qatari

Deputy Chairman, President & CEO, QatarEnergy

Syed Basar Shueb

Nationality: Emirati

CEO & Managing Director, International Holding Company (IHC)

Nawaf S. Al-Sabah

Nationality: Kuwaiti

Deputy Chairman & CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem

Nationality: Emirati

Group Chairman & CEO, DP World

Isam Jasem Al-Sager

Nationality: Kuwaiti

Vice Chairman & Group CEO, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK)

Hatem Dowidar

Nationality: Egyptian

Group CEO, e&

Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa

Nationality: Qatari

Group CEO, QNB Group

Click here to view the complete Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East 2024 list.

