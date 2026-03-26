The total market capitalisation of Egypt’s stock market surged over 40% to $67.3 billion as of January 2026.

The top 50 listed companies collectively represent around 83% of the entire market.

Banking and financial services lead in terms of market value, contributing $21.2 billion.

The industrials sector drove the strongest gains, led by cement and fertiliser producers.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has revealed its ranking of the 50 Most Valuable Companies in Egypt, highlighting the market's standout performers as the country's equities stage a sharp rebound on the back of surging valuations and renewed investor confidence.

Egypt's stock market delivered a strong turnaround in 2025, with total market capitalisation surging more than 40% to reach $67.3 billion as of January 2026. The nation's 50 most valuable listed companies were at the heart of that recovery, collectively representing $55.8 billion in market value, equivalent to about 83% of the entire market.

The combined market capitalisation of the top 50 companies alone rose more than 48% over the past year, reflecting a significant resurgence in investor confidence in Egyptian equities.

Commercial International Bank (CIB) held on to its title as Egypt's most valuable listed company, with a market capitalisation of $9.6 billion. Real estate giant Talaat Moustafa Group Holding claimed second place, while Elsewedy Electric secured the third spot.

The industrials sector emerged as the standout performer of the year, propelled by strong showings from cement and fertiliser producers. Ferchem Misr for Fertilizers & Chemicals recorded the most dramatic gains across the entire list — its market value skyrocketed on the back of a 746% jump in share price and a 2,180% surge in paid capital, following the company's merger with two firms and its graduation from the SME board to the EGX main market.

Misr Cement Group, Sinai Cement, and Misr Beni Suef Cement Company were also among the top gainers, posting market value increases of 554%, 264%, and 222%, respectively. Close to half of all ranked companies saw their market value grow by more than 50% over the year. 10 companies, however, closed the period in negative territory. Egyptian Iron & Steel Company posted the steepest drop, falling 35% amid its ongoing liquidation proceedings.

Banking and financial services dominated the list by representation, contributing 14 companies with a combined market value of $21.2 billion. The industrials sector followed with 11 companies on the ranking and a collective market capitalisation of $12.4 billion.

This ranking is based on the market capitalisation of companies as of January 31, 2026.

Top 5 Most Valuable Companies in Egypt 2026

1 | Commercial International Bank (CIB)

Sector: Banks & Financial Services

Market value: $9.6 billion

2 | Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding)

Sector: Real Estate & Construction

Market value: $3.8 billion

3 | Elsewedy Electric

Sector: Industrials

Market value: $3.6 billion

4 | Telecom Egypt

Sector: Telecommunications

Market value: $2.9 billion

5 | Eastern Company

Sector: Retail

Market value: $2.4 billion

Click here for the complete ranking of the 50 Most Valuable Companies in Egypt 2026.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek: basma@forbesmiddleeast.com