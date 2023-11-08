Munich, Germany; November 8, 2023: Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Holding, has partnered with Designworks, a BMW Group Company, to launch an emotionally engaging experiential design for the façade of its upcoming Forbes International Tower, a futuristic, lifecycle net negative carbon commercial tower planned in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. An agreement to this effect was signed between the two entities at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany.

Built in partnership with Forbes and placing itself at the forefront of the sustainable design movement, the Forbes International Tower will be the first project of this scope in the Middle East for Designworks, BMW Group's innovation studio and a global creative consultancy.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Othman A. Ibrahim, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Rawabi Holding and Vice Chairman of Magnom Properties, said: “Responding to the environmentally sound, future ready building’s broader and natural context, Designworks will enrich the design and experience of the Tower through sensorial and surprising stimuli to deeply connect with the Tower’s occupants, visitors, and other audiences.”

Working at the intersection of design, technology, and innovation, Designworks will follow the experience design process of the BMW Group and focus on human needs and expectations to create a sensory experience for the Tower’s contextually responsive soaring glass, steel, and photovoltaic-laced exterior.

Aligned with the creative vision of the building’s architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), the collaboration will ensure a harmonious fusion of architectural and experiential elements. The strong focus on aesthetic lighting solutions will convert the architectural structure into a captivating and dynamic work of art, creating a memorable visual signature that resonates with both residents and visitors in the community.

Under the newly signed agreement, Designworks will create an experience map for the Forbes International Tower, including a signature façade illumination and charging experience. The goal is to enable a positive and seamless customer experience across every touchpoint of physical and digital interaction that prioritises the user’s needs and seamlessly links architecture and technology to enrich every moment spent inside the Tower.

As lead design consultants of the exterior and charging experience at the Forbes International Tower, the goal of the Designworks team is to transfer the unique emotions and experiences embodied across BMW Group's luxury models to the architectural exterior and interiors of the iconic Tower.

Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties, said: “The Forbes International Tower is an ambitious project that is elevating the standards of sustainable design and pushing boundaries of modern construction. Collaborating with Designworks as a design partner perfectly aligns with our vision to craft a truly exceptional experience that integrates innovative technologies to reimagine the occupant’s journey within and outside the building. As ‘Architects of the Future’, Designworks has a wealth of experience in the field of future mobility and urbanity and deep knowhow of the luxury automotive industry. This knowledge will flow into the experience design of the futuristic Forbes International Tower and shape an intensive emotional and sensory engagement for all its users and visitors.”

"As early as 1973, the BMW Group was the world's first car manufacturer to have its own environmental protection officer, and today sustainability is at the heart of the company´s focus - far beyond the automobile," said Holger Hampf, Head of Designworks, a BMW Group Company. "As a BMW Group subsidiary, we are proud to be partner for the exterior- and charging experience design for the Forbes International Tower because it is our firm belief that good design can contribute to changing customer mindsets and behaviour and promote more responsible actions."

Having mainstreamed smart, sustainable climate solutions in the built environment, the Forbes International Tower is equipped with a host of state-of-the-art intelligent solutions that offer great promise for decarbonising real estate in the MENA region and in accelerating the energy transition. These sustainable solutions, achieved through vital regional and international partnerships, aim to minimise carbon footprint, manage water, and integrate intelligence and resiliency into the 55-storey commercial tower. The sustainable vision of the Tower reflects the commitment of Magnom Properties to elevate environmentally responsible practices in the region’s real estate sector and explore low carbon pathways. The Forbes International Tower in Egypt will overlook a 20,000 square meter, Forbes Park, designed by SWA.

About Magnom Properties

Transcending physical borders, Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding Group, established in 2021, is setting new benchmarks as part of its pioneering role in redefining the real estate sector by overseeing the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects in KSA, Egypt and the wider MENA region. The company is focusing on creating dynamic environments and developments, which will cater to the rapidly evolving lifestyles, aspirations of businesses and industries for future generations. To ensure that the core values of quality, reliability and sustainability are followed across all future projects with Platinum LEED certification, Magnom Properties is partnering with global experts including world-renowned architects, Adrian Smith, Gordon Gill and Robert Forest, representing their international design firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), to build one of the most sustainable towers worldwide in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC). The Forbes International Tower, a new zero-carbon commercial tower developed in Cairo, Egypt, by Magnom Properties in partnership with Forbes, was awarded the Luxury Commercial Project of the Year by Design Middle East KSA Awards this year. For more information, please visit Magnom Properties and follow the company on https://twitter.com/MagnomPro

For media enquiries, please contact:

ASDA’A BCW

magnom@bcw-global.com