Al Khan: Cityscape Bahrain is an ideal platform to demonstrate Infracorp's commitment to emerging economies and flexible investment strategy

Manama: Infracorp, a leading company specialising in social infrastructure, recently announced its participation in the second edition of Cityscape Bahrain 2023, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain for the second consecutive year at the Exhibition World Bahrain on November 14-16, 2023.

The Company will be participating for the second time in Cityscape Bahrain following its successful involvement in the event last year. At its pavilion, Infracorp will showcase flagship projects in Bahrain, particularly Marina Bay and Bahrain Harbour, as well as key developments across the UAE, Tunisia, Morocco and India, including the second phase of California Village in Dubai.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, said: “We are delighted to take part in the Kingdom’s largest real estate exhibition, following the success of our participation last year, which is aligned with our strategic commitment to support the real estate sector and actively contribute to comprehensive, sustainable real estate growth locally and regionally.”

“Our portfolio of local and regional projects attracted strong interest from investors and high-end property owners. We also established numerous high-value partnerships across vital economic sectors,” he added.

Mr Al Khan further commented: “Cityscape Bahrain is an ideal platform to demonstrate Infracorp’s dedication to fulfilling the requirements of emerging economies and adopting an agile investment strategy that promotes innovation, energy efficiency and creates rewarding employment opportunities to elevate living standards in urban communities.”

“Our geographic expansion through several prominent real estate and infrastructure developments is a prime example of our determination to elevate real estate performance across various regions and other pivotal sectors including tourism, hospitality, housing, services, education and more. We are confident of achieving another success story at Cityscape Bahrain, owing to our outstanding project portfolio and the unique property and infrastructure solutions it offers,” he concluded.

It is worth noting that Infracorp possesses a diverse, integrated portfolio of business activities and assets encompassing 250 million square feet of land dedicated to sustainable economic and social infrastructure, including mixed-use developments and tailored solutions. Sustainability is central to the Company's vision for developing economies and communities where it operates, providing varied investment opportunities and unique financial solutions that generate lasting high value for shareholders, partners and clients.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.1 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh