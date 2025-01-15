The partnership between Footprints and Motherhood Hospitals aims to promote holistic child development and well-being, focusing on parents of children aged 2-5 years

New Delhi - Footprints, a renowned preschool and daycare chain and leading provider of high-quality early education and childcare services announces a strategic collaboration with Motherhood Hospitals, a renowned network of women’s and children’s healthcare facilities. This partnership aims to enhance community wellness and provide valuable support for parents of young children. By combining their expertise in early education and healthcare, the two brands are set to create an integrated ecosystem for families across India.

The collaboration is rooted in the shared vision of promoting holistic child development and well-being. Footprints brings its proven expertise in early education and care, while Motherhood Hospitals specializes in comprehensive healthcare for women and children. Together, they aim to deliver meaningful engagement for families, especially in cities where both brands have a strong presence, such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, Jaipur, Indore, and Kolkata.

Speaking about the collaboration, Raj Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of Footprints, said,

“Partnering with Motherhood Hospitals is an exciting opportunity for Footprints to expand the support we offer to families. By combining our early education expertise with Motherhood’s healthcare services, we are creating a holistic platform for parents to nurture both the health and development of their children. This collaboration will provide families with a much-needed, integrated approach that addresses both education and wellness in one comprehensive package.”

To achieve these goals, the partnership will roll out several initiatives designed to benefit parents and children. Footprints parents will receive free health check-up vouchers from Motherhood Hospitals, while Motherhood parents will enjoy program fee waivers at Footprints centers. Both brands will co-host pediatric camps, sponsorship events, and joint virtual conferences to foster community engagement and provide expert guidance.

The collaboration also includes co-branded resources, such as activity books and “Child-on-Board” car signs, to enhance brand visibility while offering practical value to families. Standee placements at Footprints centers and video advertisements at Motherhood Hospital premises will further solidify the partnership's presence. Additionally, the brands will feature each other on their digital platforms and collaborate on co-authored blogs to share expert parenting tips and insights.

About Footprints

Footprints is a distinguished preschool and daycare chain founded and operated by alumni from prestigious institutions like IIT and IIM. It is dedicated to providing high-quality early education and childcare services. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by parents in balancing their busy lives with active participation in their child's growth journey, Footprints integrates advanced technology through the Footprints ParentConnect App.