Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – Football icon Florent Malouda, former Chelsea and French national team star, visited The Sustainable City – Yiti alongside Ahmad and Mohammed Adlouni, founders of Prime Talent Sports Academy (PTSA). The delegation was welcomed by Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, The Sustainable City – Yiti, at the project’s offices near Muscat.

During the visit, Malouda and the delegation were introduced to The Sustainable City – Yiti’s masterplan and innovative design, which integrates sustainable housing, education, leisure, and wellness within a future ready urban environment. The presentation also highlighted the state-of-the-art sports and wellbeing infrastructure, featuring a wide range of indoor and outdoor facilities, including jogging and cycling tracks, swimming pools, multi-purpose arenas, sports fields, and dedicated wellness zones – all designed to international standards to foster community health, active lifestyles, and social engagement.

The delegation later toured parts of the project site, gaining insight into how sustainability and innovation are being embedded across every aspect of the development.

Speaking after the visit, Florent Malouda said: “I have seen first-hand the impact of The Sustainable City in Dubai, and it is impressive to witness how this vision is being expanded here in Yiti on an even larger scale. This project embodies the best of what sustainable living has to offer, while making sports and wellbeing accessible to everyone. Having such a wide range of facilities all within walking distance in one community is remarkable. It encourages healthier lifestyles and inspires young people to be more active, engaged, and ambitious.”

PTSA, known for empowering youth through football training programs rooted in professional coaching and holistic development, already partners closely with The Sustainable City – Dubai, where it supports youth tournaments, talent development, and community-driven sporting events.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.