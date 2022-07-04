Product innovations and integrations key to helping F&B business owners arrive at wealth and financial freedom post pandemic through autonomous growth

New product suite unveiled at first Foodics Annual Product Event held in Riyadh on July 3rd, 2022 “Boundless 22”

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: FOODICS, the leading cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in the MENA region, has unveiled its new F&B product suite at its first Foodics Annual Product Event, Boundless 2022. The event was held on 3rd July in Riyadh at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) AMC Cinema as an invitation-only event.

The Foodics film screening was attended by over 450 guests including VIP dignitaries, F&B restaurant owners, business influencers, investors and strategic Tech ecosystem partners. During the event, Foodics unveiled its latest innovative product suite and how these will impact the future of the F&B industry.

Foodics’ latest Tech stack will empower F&B business owners with autonomous growth through self ordering and payments solutions, enabling them to run their operations more seamlessly and efficiently, thereby fast-tracking their own business growth in the process.

Ahmad Al-Zaini, FOODICS Co-Founder and CEO commented: “Following on from our landmark acquisition of POSRocket, and the largest SaaS Series C funding round in MENA, this latest announcement further solidifies our position as market leader, both in our home market in KSA, the MENA region and beyond. Powered by our recent funding, we are delighted to have been able to accelerate the development of our end-to-end Fintech stack ecosystem to better support the F&B entrepreneurs and owners. We are very thankful to all our clients who trusted Foodics so far as their partner for growth and expansion and look forward to helping realise their goals.”

Combined with Foodics’ ecosystem partners, this new product suite addresses all the pain points of restaurant owners and more. From online to in-store self-ordering, the products unveiled during the event included: Foodics One (a 3-in-1 device for Micro-businesses), Online (a white label app & web ordering solution), Self-ordering countertop and stand-alone kiosk, among others, making Foodics the most integrated SaaS platform for F&B in the Middle East.

Foodics is formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), and caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens. Since its inception in 2014, Foodics has successfully processed over 5 billion orders through its platform.

About FOODICS:

FOODICS is the leading cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in MENA, with a 360° SaaS ecosystem supporting its end-to-end digitization and making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their business. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. FOODICS caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 5 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD170 mil in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

