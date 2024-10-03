Dubai, UAE – Foodics, a leading restaurant operations and payment technology company in the MENA region, is revolutionizing payment solutions in the F&B industry with ‘Foodics Pay’, its payment solution designed to elevate operational efficiency, help businesses manage transactions effortlessly with its user-friendly interface and streamline the customer experience across the F&B sector.

As an award-winning tech company, Foodics continues to push boundaries in the restaurant tech landscape with its ‘Foodics Pay’ solution. Integrated with Foodics’ Restaurant Management System (RMS) and using the latest technologies in hardware and software, Foodics Pay is a payments solution that helps restaurants and F&B businesses manage their financial affairs in a streamlined fashion, improving both operational flow for restaurants and customer satisfaction.

Enhancing financial management for restaurants, Foodics Pay brings several key benefits for restaurant owners including offering convenient payment options that accepts all payment methods, bringing a faster and error-free processing with automated data entry at checkout and eliminating manual entry, robust cash flow with daily settlements for payments into the user’s bank account and offering remote access to track and manage transactions anytime using any device.

Restaurants and F&B businesses can seamlessly incorporate Foodics Pay payment solutions at every touch point. This includes the Payment Terminal that handles payments quickly, accepts all payment methods and minimizes errors. The Self Ordering Kiosk automates order-taking and payment processing for an efficient, self-service experience. Foodics Online combines online ordering with secure payment processing for improved efficiency.

By offering flexible and convenient payment solutions, Foodics Pay helps restaurants streamline their payment operations, reduce errors and enhance the customer experience. With its track record of innovative technology solutions, Foodics has been consistently recognized and earned numerous awards for its solutions that drive customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

To discover more about Foodics, please visit https://www.foodics.com/.