Cairo: Foodics, the leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions in the MENA region, announced the launch of the Foodics Folks Initiative. This pioneering summer training program is designed to offer valuable training opportunities for young individuals aged 18 to 21, helping them enhance their skills in the F&B industry.

Foodics Folks initiative demonstrates the company’s genuine interest in increasing its involvement in social responsibility. It underscores its strong commitment to supporting the youth, fostering their skill development, and its ongoing efforts to contribute to workforce development in Egypt – ultimately enhancing job opportunities for young individuals.

The initiative, which began in August, ran for a month at several restaurants and cafes in Cairo and the North Coast. During this time, participants were given the valuable opportunity to receive hands-on training in Foodics’ diverse restaurant management systems, in collaboration with Tortina, Caizo, Vasko, Nathan’s, Mo’s The Hangout Spot ,Hola Tacos, Arabica and Big Daddy. Additionally, a series of challenges and assessments were organized to help trainees develop a variety of new skills.

Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics in Egypt, said: “Foodics Folks initiative seeks to improve efficiency and productivity in the F&B industry by training and qualifying a large number of young individuals. To achieve this, we collaborated with leading figures in the F&B sector to offer practical training experiences. This allows participants to gain insight into restaurant management operations, and forge important professional connections. Foodics Systems are user-friendly thanks to technology advancements, enabling trainees to become quickly and effectively proficient, thereby boosting their workplace efficiency.”

Zahran added: “Our goal is to equip young individuals with professional qualifications through scientific and hands-on training, enabling them to secure excellent job opportunities in the F&B industry. We also aim to assist them in launching their own businesses and gaining comprehensive knowledge about the F&B sector. In a nutshell, this initiative emphasizes offering participants meaningful experiences in a genuine professional setting.”

It is worth noting that Foodics in Egypt has also partnered with iCareer, which is a platform dedicated to providing career guidance and training for young individuals. Together, they aim to enhance the career prospects of various groups, including residents in Egypt. They will offer a series of training sessions and workshops designed to develop both personal and practical skills, ultimately contributing to the creation of a skilled workforce that is prepared for immediate employment.