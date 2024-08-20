Cairo: Foodics, the leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions in the MENA region, has recently signed a partnership agreement with “Waffarha” Egypt – which specializes in offering top-notch discounts and deals in Egypt. The goal of this partnership is to incorporate the advanced coupon reading system and exclusive offers of Waffarha into Foodics’ innovative restaurant management system, as well as provide restaurant owners with a streamlined and efficient experience.

The contract was signed by Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics in Egypt, and Mahmoud Abdelsalam, Regional Commercial Director of Waffarha, in the presence of a number of officials from both companies.

Under this partnership, Foodics and Waffarha will provide exceptional experiences – in line with Egypt’s forward-thinking 2030 digital agenda – for service providers and customers, with the goal to drive growth into Egypt’s dynamic F&B industry and facilitate digital transformation and comprehensive solutions.

Moreover, special discounts and exclusive promotions will be provided, tailored to Foodics customers’ preferences and personalization. It has also been used to facilitate the process of redeeming countertops and loyalty points on repairs for restaurants, through Foodics’ operational equipment systems, including individuals who can easily track their performance and sales, and reports help them improve their operations in addition to increasing their customer loyalty and retention.

Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics in Egypt, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Waffarha application to introduce a groundbreaking integration in the F&B industry. This partnership aims to offer unparalleled support to restaurant owners, demonstrating our dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Mahmoud Abdelsalam, Regional Commercial Director of Waffarha, expressed his happiness with the cooperation between the two sides, emphasizing that this partnership signifies a significant step towards elevating the F&B industry in Egypt. It will empower restaurant owners to enhance operational efficiency, boost profits, and cultivate enhanced customer satisfaction. He said: “Together, we will offer a diverse selection of services to cater to our clients, and assist restaurants in efficiently and successfully running their businesses.”

It is worth noting that Foodics is a leading company in the field of restaurant and payment technology in the MENA region. With its innovative 360 ​​SaaS ecosystem, Foodics stands out as a trailblazer in the regional F&B industry. In Egypt, Foodics plays a crucial role in empowering a range of esteemed brands in the sector – efficiently managing their operations from any location, at any time.

-Ends-

About Foodics:

Foodics is the leading Restaurant and Payment Tech company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Foodics has been working in Egypt since 2020 and was able to achieve significant growth in the volume of its operations, reaching 3 fold year over year. Foodics in Egypt helps a group of distinguished brands in the F&B sector to control all its different operations at any time and from anywhere. The company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their businesses. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in Saudi Arabia in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD170 mil in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

About Waffarha:

Waffarha Company was established in the Arab Republic of Egypt and was launched in October 2012 as the first application and a leading platform for providing discounted coupons to customers in various fields, including food and beverages, entertainment, health and beauty, hotels and resorts. It also provides bill payment services, bus ticket reservations, and everything related to the customers needs in their daily life and without any subscription fees.

For the past 12 years, Waffarha Application has been considered the number one application to meet customers' daily needs.

Waffarha has expanded its fields by adding new services such as bill payment, which enables users to pay all their bills in addition to purchasing vouchers through the application, all of this through one application using more than 10 payment methods, including bank cards and installments, “banking services and others.” Banking" and mobile wallets "Banking services and operators".

By the beginning of the third quarter of 2024, Waffarha will begin to expand regionally in the Middle East through the Saudi market.