Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Aramtec, one of the longest-established food service companies in the UAE, is modernizing their business with a unified network and security infrastructure provided by HPE Aruba Networking. The new solution includes the HPE Aruba Networking Edge Service Platform (ESP), a next-generation, cloud-native architecture, as well as wired and wireless connectivity throughout the warehouses and offices through HPE Aruba Networking access points (APs) and switches.

Being one of the largest foodservice suppliers in the region, importing and distributing premium food, Aramtec is a family-owned company founded in 1979 with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha (Qatar). As a new generation took on the organization’s management, the company committed to a comprehensive transformation journey with an upgraded networking solution to provide customers with improved services and support. Aramtec’s goal was to improve business operations, increase productivity and efficiency, provide easy access to critical systems, and improve communications with customers and team members. After reviewing various options, Aramtec chose HPE Aruba Networking’s efficient access and switching solutions and a next-generation management platform.

“We supply over 4000, including premium hotels, restaurants, institutions, airlines and foodservice outlets each day, and they rely on us as they meet the standards and changing needs of their own customers,” said Edgard Chalhoub, MD of Aramtec. “To ensure the continued high level of our services we provide for our customers, we needed to accelerate our digital transformation. With our upgraded HPE Aruba Networking infrastructure, we now have a high-performance solution that provides us with the connectivity, management, automation, and security capabilities that will enable us to develop new services and further innovate.”

Before selecting HPE Aruba Networking, Aramtec was challenged by inadequate connectivity in the office and an insufficient wireless network in the warehouse, the heart of the food service business. The long-range barcode scanners used to check the movement of products throughout the warehouse are tied into the company’s inventory system, providing an overview of more than 3500 stock keeping units (SKUs). However, in the challenging environment of the cold food storage, there was limited Wi-Fi availability, resulting in a complicated inventory process.

“As we reviewed the status quo of the networking infrastructure of Aramtec’s facilities, it became clear that they required an infrastructure refresh,” said Zeeshan Hadi, Country Manager UAE & Africa, HPE Aruba Networking. “Based on their unique requirements, we designed a dedicated network solution for their warehouse, using access points with resistance to extreme temperatures, persistent moisture, and industrial level power surges. These APs are ideal for the cold storage setting and will enable Aramtec to gain real-time insight into the warehouse inventory.”

The rugged warehouse APs, as well as the APS & switches for the offices, and the core switches for the data center are all managed centrally through the cloud-native HPE Aruba Networking ESP solution. The new system provides a unified, cloud-native network architecture that allows Aramtec’s IT team to quickly automate their network management, ensure edge-to-cloud security, and leverage AI-powered insights to increase efficiency, predict changing networking needs and create new services. This, combined with the ease of deployment and management of the switches, will allow Aramtec to scale their networking as their business grows.

