Sharjah: Marking a year of record engagements with members of the public and institutions in 2025, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) achieved new milestones in patient care, providing financial assistance to over 500 individuals battling various forms of cancer, with an allocation of more than AED 10.4 million towards treatments and related needs.

FOCP’s flagship initiative the Pink Caravan delivered its highest figure of 19,791 free breast cancer screenings across the UAE during Pink October. Throughout the year, FOCP also organized 36 events and activities designed to extend moral support to patients and caregivers, reaching more than 2,000 beneficiaries.

In collaboration with the American Cancer Society, FOCP organised the 4th Middle East edition of the 24-hour walkathon ‘Relay for Life 2025’ under the theme Worth Living on January 25–26 at the American University of Sharjah. The event saw over 3,500 participants, including survivors, caregivers, and community supporters, walk in solidarity to raise cancer awareness and life-saving funds.

Also during 2025, while raising advocacy for cancer care, FOCP strengthened the call to action at nine local and international cancer conferences and forums, contributing to eight recommendations and action plans. Moreover, the non-profit created partnerships resulting in more than 2,000 hair donations for cancer patients. Additionally, fostering community involvement, FOCP engaged volunteers who supported 15 events.

Underscoring the steadfast mission of FOCP to create lasting upliftment in the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones, Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients, noted: “We are delighted to have reached even more individuals and families this year through our expanded programmes, reaffirming our resolute commitment to extensively support patients and caregivers throughout their formidable journey.”

“All our endeavours stem from the vision and direction of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Patron of FOCP. The leadership of Her Highness exemplifies the model of close care and powerful advocacy required for the wellbeing of communities impacted by cancer,” she added.

Additional Pink Caravan clinics for enhanced convenience

During Pink October, Pink Caravan launched 11 fixed clinics nationwide, in addition to mobile and mini-mobile units at over 80 locations in the UAE. FOCP enhanced its services by adding two sponsored mobile clinics to Pink Caravan’s fleet. The efforts during the month led to the detection of over 30 suspected cases who needed further evaluation.

For added convenience, Pink Caravan also introduced a new digital queuing and appointment registration system for patients while enhancing FOCP’s efficiency and data collection quality. Moreover, more than 2,970 attendees benefited from public awareness sessions during Pink October. In total, Pink Caravan organised 11 community events that saw the participation of more than 12,000 people.

The month-long campaign attracted 53 entities who registered their team members to avail Pink Caravan services. FOCP collaborated with six medical partners and welcomed support from 11 sponsors during the campaign, including Crescent Petroleum, Arada Real Estate Development, Ellington Properties, Arabian Automobiles, SHIFT Leasing, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Zulal, Al Marwan Group, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Signmax, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Sella, SANED and the Sharjah Volunteer Center.

Successful advocacy to prioritize cancer care

FOCP’s active participation at the international and local cancer conferences and forums supported regional cancer control initiatives, the development of a roadmap for personalized cancer care in the GCC, and the contribution of a position paper advocating for cancer to be addressed as a regional priority, launched by the International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations and Personalized Cancer Care Alliance (PPC).

Comprehensive moral support programmes

Meanwhile, over the course of 2025, Friends of Cancer Patients offered psychological and mental health support through recreational activities and workshops for patients and their loved ones. Designed to enlist participation from public and private entities, the initiatives were held in partnership with 50 establishments, including Sharjah Heritage Museum, Sharjah Charity Association, Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah Volunteer Center, UAE Food Bank, in addition with philanthropist and businesswoman Lubna Allana and many others.

‘Locks of Hope’ rally hair donation drives

Additionally, through its Locks of Hope programme, FOCP created partnerships with salons and schools to support hair donation drives for cancer patients. Moreover, wigs were provided to more than 20 patients in partnership with Butterflies BBI.

Providing platforms for volunteers and students

FOCP also engaged youth and other community members productively - as many as 193 volunteers took part in 36 moral support events, contributing a total of 1,110 volunteering hours. In total, over 400 volunteers contributed more than 5,000 volunteering hours over 150 activations. Meanwhile, the department also provided diverse work placement opportunities for university students.

In the coming phase, FOCP aims to elevate its services even further to enhance the level and accessibility of care available to cancer patients, while strategically engaging partners and the wider community to ensure collaborations continue to deliver impactful outcomes.