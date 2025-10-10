FNB Islamic Banking has once again been named Best Islamic Banking Window at the prestigious 15th annual Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), marking its ninth consecutive win. The awards ceremony and Islamic banking summit was held in September 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia inaugurated the ceremony and Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, deputy prime minister of Malaysia along with senior executives from international regulatory agencies and leading Islamic financial institutions from the global Islamic finance industry were gathered to celebrate innovation, authenticity, and impact across the sector.

Established in 2011, GIFA is widely regarded as one of the most respected platforms for recognising excellence in Islamic banking and finance.

Amman Muhammad, CEO of FNB Islamic Banking, expressed pride in the team’s continued success, “To be recognised for the ninth-year running is a true reflection of our 21 years of unwavering dedication to Islamic banking principles and our commitment to innovating solutions that provide real help for our customers. This award further enhances FNB’s leadership status in a country that has emerged as a gateway to African Islamic finance and a leader in the Southern Hemisphere. Recognition of this stature is testament to the consolidation of talent and technical appreciation of a dynamic business environment, which has once again resulted in FNB being recognised on the global stage.”

Over the years, FNB Islamic Banking has built a strong reputation for pioneering Shari’ah-compliant products and services across transactional banking, investments, financing, and insurance.

This latest accolade adds to a growing list of industry recognitions, including the 2018 Islamic Retail Banking Critic’s Choice Award, 2019 Global Business Outlook Award, and the 2024 Strongest Islamic Retail Banking Window in Africa 2024 awarded by the Islamic Retail Banking Awards.

The award further reaffirms FNB’s commitment to delivering tailored Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Islamic financial services industry.

“These accolades are not just a celebration of our achievements; they’re testament to the trust our clients place in us and the strength of our partnerships across the Islamic finance ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding access to Islamic financial solutions and contributing meaningfully to the industry’s growth,” concluded Muhammad.