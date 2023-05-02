Dubai, United Arab Emirates: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, participates in the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) between May 1 to 4.

ATM this year brings together over 2000 exhibitors and representatives from more than 150 countries worldwide, making it the leading Middle East B2B exhibition to meet, network, and do business for the travel industry.

It is the 12th participation of flynas in the ATM, during which it will showcase its diverse range of offers and services, as well as its recent achievements and partnerships, in line with the growth and expansion strategy launched under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom," which aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations.

In line with its theme of 'Working Towards Net Zero,' the ATM 30th edition will explore the future of sustainable travel and discuss the leading role that airlines in the Gulf are playing in the decarbonisation of the aviation industry.

A recent report on sustainability in flynas, released last February, has revealed that carbon emissions in the company operations during 18 months were cut by more than 161 thousand tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), amounting to planting 6.44 million trees, thanks to the flynas' adoption of several initiatives and practices with a sustainable impact on preserving the environment, in line with the Kingdom's goals to reach zero neutrality in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Saudi carrier's participation in the ATM this year is a part of its global expansion strategy, as the event provides an opportunity to attract international tourism investments and enable regional companies to develop their services and products, especially as the Board of Directors of flynas has agreed to increase the new aircraft orders to 250 aircraft, making flynas the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa region and enhancing its capabilities to contribute to achieving the goals of the Civil Aviation Strategy to reach 330 million passengers and increasing the number of international destinations linked to the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

flynas currently connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and has transported more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

