Riyadh-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the launch of new daily flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be held from November 20 to December 18.

As of November 20, flynas will start operating up to 30 weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, providing flynas guests with multiple options with the launch of the tournament, which is held every 4 years with the participation of 32 national teams and provides the opportunity for those interested from the World Cup fans to visit the Kingdom.

Launching the new direct flights to Doha comes in alignment with flynas' expansion strategy and its plan launched at the beginning of the year under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom", flynas strategy is aligned with the objectives of the civil aviation strategy to reach 330 million passengers and increase the number of international destinations connected with the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Kingdom welcomes all holders of the "Hayya" card for the 2022 FIFA World Cup fans, which will be held in Qatar, explaining that it will allow applying for an online entry visa to the Kingdom for holders of this card for a period of 60 days, which includes entering and exiting the Kingdom several times.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels:

www.flynas.com , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

