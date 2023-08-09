Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the middle east, announced signing an agreement with MedAire the global travel safety and security company,to provide aviation travel security information and 24/7 global assistance as a part of its comprehensive health and security solutions.

The agreement between flynas and MedAire brings together two global leaders to enhance aviation safety and security, which reflects flynas commitment to providing its passengers safe and reliable air travel, as MedAire will provide flynas with real-time travel security reporting, covering destinations, regions, and airspace.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with flynas to provide aviation travel security information and assistance," said MedAire Senior Vice President Aviation Security and Maritime -, Hany Bakr. "As a global leader in travel safety, we understand the importance of providing real-time information and support to ensure the security and well-being of airline passengers and staff."

