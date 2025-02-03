Saudi Arabia’s Low-Cost Airline Introduces South Asia To Network

Karachi, PAKISTAN – A traditional water salute and cake-cutting welcome ceremony in Karachi marked the arrival of flyadeal’s inaugural scheduled flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan over the weekend heralding the airline’s entry to South Asia.

The first of a double celebration that also saw flyadeal introduce Jeddah – Karachi services on February 3, both new routes are the carrier’s latest in a major international expansion drive this year.

flyadeal flight F3 661 from Riyadh arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport where the operating crew joined airline, airport officials and the ground handling company Menzies for the welcome ceremony. The arrival marked a busy week for flyadeal with participation at the annual Pakistan Travel Mart in the port city of Karachi where the travel trade were given an insight into the airline’s new operations.

flyadeal is initially operating twice-weekly non-stop flights from both Riyadh and Jeddah to Karachi, capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province, with plans to increase frequency during the course of the year.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Pakistan has long been in flyadeal’s planning cycle and finally we’ve added this very important market with the commercial capital of Karachi the first of many cities expected to be inducted to our network across the country this year.

“Launching flights from both Riyadh and Jeddah, our two main operational bases in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has also become our first point in South Asia. These new flights will support the needs of the large Pakistani community living and working in the Kingdom, with our commitment and promise to provide low fares for travel back home to visit family and friends. And also facilitate easy access to Saudi Arabia, whether for work, business or Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

“It’s always a wonderful feeling to launch a new route with the buzz among employees that’s created through months of planning by our network and operational teams. Having launched services to the Jordanian capital Amman from Riyadh and Jeddah at the beginning of the year, the addition of Karachi has kept up the momentum of our focus on international expansion this year.”

Farooq Ahmad, flyadeal’s Jeddah-based Head of Sales, who officially received the first flight at Jinnah International Airport, said: “On a personal level, it’s great to be back home in Karachi and what better way to celebrate with the arrival of our inaugural flight into Pakistan.

“My sales team and I look forward to working with the Pakistan travel trade to welcome individual and group travel from across the country to Saudi Arabia. Having direct non-stop flights is an extremely convenient option as many travellers between the two countries tend to fly via other Gulf countries which significantly increases travel time.”

He added: “flyadeal’s first-time participation at Pakistan Travel Mart allowed us to meet many travel partners under one roof, and spend time discussing our Pakistan growth plans during inaugural week. Pilgrim travel from Pakistan to Jeddah, gateway to the Holy City of Makkah, will naturally also be a key selling point for us.”

flyadeal currently operates domestic and international flights from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam to around 30 year-round and seasonal destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and, now, South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations and more than 100 aircraft.

