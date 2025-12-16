Qashio, the MENA region’s leading spend management solution, has announced a major milestone in its global growth strategy with the opening of its European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. This marks the company’s official expansion in the European market, where they have been operating since 2024, and its fifth new office launch in just 12 months, following new offices in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Qashio announced the launch of their European headquarters at Investopia and was attended by senior leaders and officials, including H.E. Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Mohammed Homod Hamad Rahmah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Ireland; H.E. Simon Harris, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Ireland congratulating this global milestone for Qashio; on stage was also Antoine Massad, Chairman of Qashio; Armin Moradi, CEO of Qashio; and Mohammed Noufal, Europe Expansion Manager at Qashio.

Over the past year, Qashio has steadily established its footprint across Europe by remotely building relationships with leading distribution partners, global airlines, and top hotel groups. Supported by IDA Ireland, EMIR, the UAE Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chambers, and Investopia, this foundation paves the way for a deeply integrated spend management experience tailored for European and global businesses of all sizes.

Armin Moradi, Founder and CEO of Qashio, said: “Qashio was founded in Dubai but built for the world we had from our early days the ambition to expand outside of the middle east and into the global markets, that ambition shaped how we think about scale, resilience, and real-world financial complexity. Our growth reflects the increasing maturity and consolidation of the market, and a clear focus on empowering businesses with world-class financial technologies. As we look to the future, we are strengthening the UAE’s international ties across financial services, clean tech, and innovation. Dublin now becomes our launchpad for Europe, where we aim to build deep local partnerships, attract global talent, and develop products that serve businesses operating across borders.”

With Dublin as its European hub, Qashio is planning to hire 100+ team members across Sales, Marketing, Product, Engineering, and Finance to build out Qashio Labs, a state-of-the-art R&D hub bringing talent from all over the world to the tech hub. The Irish capital was chosen for its access to world-class talent, supportive regulatory environment, and strong reputation as a home for global technology companies. With over 14,000 Irish citizens in the UAE and bilateral trade nearing €8 billion, the relationship between the two countries continues to deepen.

To support its expansion, Qashio has completed the technical development needed to evolve its product beyond a standalone expense management tool, advancing toward a fully integrated fintech platform. This enables seamless control over company spend, card issuance, rewards, and financial operations across multiple geographies.

The company currently serves thousands of enterprise and mid-market customers across the Middle East, EU, and UK, helping business owners, operations, and finance teams streamline operations, eliminate manual work, and unlock valuable rewards from their company spending. Qashio’s global growth has been anchored by strong momentum across the Middle East, where rising business travel, expanding financial hubs, and national digital transformation agendas have accelerated demand for modern spend solutions. Qashio has secured several regional milestone partnerships, driven by strong market fundamentals and a UAE business travel market projected to grow 10% annually, nearly doubling to $94 billion by 2030. This has positioned Qashio as the most comprehensive international spend management platform to emerge from MENA.

Qashio’s move into Europe will further strengthen its partner ecosystem and bring new loyalty benefits to businesses across travel, hospitality, and e-commerce.

About Qashio

Qashio is a leading spend management platform that gives finance teams real-time visibility and control over company spending. With powerful automation features, unlimited cards, policy-driven approvals, and exclusive global reward partnerships, Qashio enables businesses to save time, reduce risk, and maximise value on every transaction. Headquartered in Dubai, Qashio is expanding rapidly across MENA, Europe and the UK.

In 2025 alone, Qashio accelerated its growth trajectory with a series of strategic milestones across the MENA region. The company expanded its physical presence with a new office in Abu Dhabi and scaled its UAE operations to over 100+ employees, strengthening its product, engineering, and go-to-market capabilities. Qashio also entered the Saudi market through the acquisition of Sanad Cash, reinforcing its commitment to building a unified spend management ecosystem across the GCC. During the year, Qashio significantly enhanced its flagship Qashio Points loyalty program, adding more than 10 airline partners and elite hotel groups, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive rewards propositions for business spending in the region. Additionally, the launch of Qashio for Travel introduced a specialised financial platform purpose-built for UAE-based travel agencies, OTAs, and TMCs, addressing the industry’s most critical challenges, including high FX costs, payment fraud, and manual operational inefficiencies.