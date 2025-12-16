Sokkar Mecca Trading Company for Industrial Sewing Machines has signed a partnership agreement with “Indos Smart Manufacturing Made Simple”, aiming to supply the Egyptian market with “Garment IO” advanced manufacturing systems powered by artificial intelligence for sewing machines, in a step that supports production operations in the ready-made garment sector in Egypt.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of the international exhibition for garment machinery, printing technologies, and accessories, “Egypt Stitch & Tex,” held at the Cairo International Convention Center from December 4 to 7.

The signed partnership provides an advanced manufacturing technology “Garment IO” which helps reduce time waste by up to 60%, increase productivity by 15–20%, improve quality by up to 40%, and reduce machine downtime by up to 50%, relying on advanced technological systems and data analytics. This contributes to improving performance and increasing production and export capacities for ready-made garment factories in Egypt.

Egypt’s ready-made garment exports are expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2025, marking an increase of up to 24% compared to the first quarter of the same year. The sector employs around 2.5 million workers and contributes approximately 3.4% of the country’s GDP, which aligns with Sokkar Mecca’s growth plans.

For his part, Mr. Moataz Sokkar, General Manager of “Sokkar Mecca”, described the partnership between “Sokkar Mecca” and “Indos Smart Manufacturing Made Simple”, as a unique collaboration taking place for the first time between two Egyptian companies to provide this type of service based on the latest artificial intelligence technologies, aiming to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the quality of the final product. This distinguished service is provided by the company to all categories of its clients, extending to after-sales services as well.

Sokkar noted that the new partnership between “Sokkar Mecca” and “Indos Smart Manufacturing Made Simple”, will help provide the latest innovative solutions for manufacturers through the modern “Garment IO” technology, which enables the latest advanced technological systems to increase production using artificial intelligence, and serves the significant expansion witnessed by the ready-made garment sector in Egypt.

In turn, Engineer Ahmed Nounou, CEO of “Indos Smart Manufacturing Made Simple”, expressed his pleasure with the partnership with “Sokkar Mecca” Company, praising the integration between Sokkar Mecca’s experience in the Egyptian market and the modern technology and artificial intelligence solutions provided by “INDOS” Company.

“Nounou” added that the cooperation between the two parties will introduce a digital model that will have a direct impact on raising the production efficiency of Egyptian factories and enhancing their competitiveness in global markets, which will, in turn, be reflected through increasing Egyptian exports.