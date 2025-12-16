Scope includes reduced settlement friction and improved price transparency across major commodities segments, tokenised real-world asset (RWA) listings, custody models and liquidity solutions

Parties will evaluate digital asset technology applications across DMCC platforms and member use cases

Agreement builds on DMCC’s partnership with the Dubai Virtual Assets Authority (VARA) signed earlier this year to advance tokenised commodities infrastructure

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, a globally recognised cryptocurrency trading platform, to push tokenisation deeper into the global commodities market and lay the groundwork for next-generation trade infrastructure.

Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding, the two organisations will examine how blockchain technology can reduce settlement friction, improve price transparency and broaden market access across major commodities segments from precious metals and diamonds to energy and agri-markets.

The parties will also evaluate whether tokenised commodities could be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange (subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals and meeting the stringent listing requirements), alongside exploring custody models, liquidity-facilitation mechanisms and the potential facilitation of digital-asset payments across DMCC's digital platforms and selected member use cases.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC said: “The rapid ascent of tokenisation is a structural opportunity to modernise how commodities are financed, traded and settled, bringing greater transparency and widening access to global markets. For a sector that still relies on legacy systems and slow settlement cycles, the ability to move real assets on-chain is a practical step toward a more efficient trading environment. By partnering with Crypto.com, we will explore high-value applications ranging from the secure issuance and management of tokenised commodities to new models for custody, liquidity and digital asset payments, reinforcing the foundations for the next evolution of global trade. This work positions Dubai firmly at the centre of that transition.”

As part of the wider engagement, Crypto.com will work with the DMCC Crypto Centre on a series of educational and technical programmes aimed at building institutional understanding and responsible innovation across Dubai’s rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem. Initiatives under consideration include workshops, hackathons and capability-building modules for businesses exploring tokenised asset models.

Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer, Crypto.com, said: “Tokenised real-world assets represent one of the most significant advancements in the digital economy. Working with DMCC – a global leader in trade facilitation and an established hub for innovation – provides an exceptional platform to explore these opportunities responsibly and at scale. Together, we aim to advance infrastructure that supports the next chapter of tokenisation, global trade and digital financial services.”

Mohammed Al Hakim, President and General Manager MEA of Crypto.com, said: “It is an honour to be working with DMCC to enhance Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem and introduce innovative ways blockchain technology can integrate and interact with traditional financial infrastructure. DMCC is the key institution in the development and enhancement of Dubai’s business sector and we are proud to help this community thrive."

The agreement builds on DMCC’s partnership with VARA, signed earlier this year, to advance global infrastructure for tokenised commodities and which marked a pivotal step in the evolution of Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem. Together, these initiatives support the creation of a secure, compliant and globally scalable framework for integrating real-world assets into the digital economy.

The partnership reinforces DMCC’s leading position at the centre of global commodities trade and the emerging tokenised economy. Home to over 26,000 companies across energy, precious metals, diamonds, agri-commodities and technology, DMCC has built one of the most diverse commercial environments for companies operating at the intersection of trade and innovation. Its technology ecosystem comprises more than 3,400 firms, creating unique cross-sector pathways for practical applications of blockchain across real-world trade systems.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation. Learn more at https://crypto.com.