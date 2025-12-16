Dubai, UAE: Burj Mayfair Real Estate Brokers LLC has announced the successful completion of a landmark nine-figure property transaction in Dubai Marina, marking the brokerage’s largest deal to date and a defining achievement for its founders, husband-and-wife team Salman Ahmed and Hadis Ayoubi.

The milestone agreement was finalised in partnership with BNW Developments, led by the visionary duo of Ankur Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, and Vivek Oberoi, Co-Founder & Managing Director. Their direct involvement underscores the strategic importance of the deal and reflects BNW’s confidence in Burj Mayfair’s growing capabilities within Dubai’s luxury real estate segment.

The high-value transaction involving a prominent asset in Dubai Marina, one of the emirate’s most in-demand waterfront districts, further demonstrates the resilience and continued momentum of Dubai’s premium property market.

Beyond its commercial significance, the achievement highlights the strength of Burj Mayfair’s leadership structure. As a husband-and-wife team, Salman Ahmed and Hadis Ayoubi have built their brokerage on a model that blends professional synergy with personal trust. Their partnership reflects a growing trend in Dubai’s business landscape, where family-led enterprises are increasingly playing a major role in high-value sectors.

“Completing a nine-figure deal in Dubai Marina represents a major step forward for our firm,” the founders said. “Working closely with BNW Developments, and benefitting from the vision of leaders such as Ankur Agarwal and Vivek Oberoi, reinforces what aligned goals and effective teamwork can achieve. Our journey as both business partners and life partners continues to drive us to perform at the highest level.”

Rooted in Dubai and London, Burj Mayfair Real Estate has steadily expanded its presence through personalised advisory, integrity-led brokerage, and strong client relationships. The latest deal positions the firm among the emerging players contributing to Dubai’s evolving luxury property landscape.

BNW Developments, known for its rapidly expanding project portfolio, continues to secure strategic opportunities across the UAE. The partnership with Burj Mayfair adds another milestone to its record of high-value transactions.

The successful deal strengthens the position of both companies while reaffirming Dubai Marina’s status as one of the city’s premier real estate investment destinations.