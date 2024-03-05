MRO Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

flyadeal, the low-cost carrier and a subsidiary of Saudia Group, signed today a long-term agreement with Safran Nacelles at the MRO Middle East in Dubai. The agreement focused on the comprehensive support of nacelles for flyadeal's Airbus A320neo family fleet, powered by the CFM International1 LEAP-1A turbofan engines.

This collaboration solidifies flyadeal's commitment to ensuring the operational efficiency and maintenance reliability of its fleet.

Under this agreement, flyadeal gains full pool access to Safran Nacelles' extensive range of equipment, which guarantees the availability of necessary equipment to address any in-service issues promptly. This approach significantly enhances flyadeal's capability to swiftly resolve maintenance challenges and maintain optimal fleet performance.

Furthermore, flyadeal will benefit from Safran Nacelles' Original Equipment Manufacturer guaranteed Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) solutions at the AMES2 repair station in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Vincent Caro, CEO of Safran Nacelles commented: “We are very proud to be flyadeal‘s partner for their A320neo fleet. As being the A320neo full nacelle designer, our teams are ensuring to our customer the highest levels of nacelle availability for its flight operations. »

Commenting on this partnership, Steven Greenway, CEO of flyadeal, said, "At flyadeal, we continuously seek opportunities to enhance the reliability and efficiency of our fleet operations. Our partnership with Safran Nacelles highlights flyadeal’s commitment to providing our passengers with safe and reliable travel experiences. With full pool access to Safran Nacelles’ equipment, we are confident in our ability to address any maintenance issues that may arise, ensuring minimal disruptions to our services."

Safran Nacelles is renowned for its expertise in aircraft nacelle systems and has a proven track record of providing innovative solutions to airlines worldwide. By leveraging Safran Nacelles’ resources and support, flyadeal aims to streamline its maintenance processes and optimize its fleet's performance.

Safran Nacelles’ repair services and spares resources are part of the company’s NacelleLifeTM support program, which ensures responsive, cost effective and high-quality services that keep airliners in operational condition while minimizing costs.

