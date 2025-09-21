Airline Marks Birthday With Employee Flight In Partnership With Aseer Development Authority

Saudi Musician Reaab Ahmed Composes Special Onboard Music

Abha, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal is marking Saudi National Day and the airline’s eighth anniversary with a slew of exclusive offers and celebratory activities embracing the Kingdom’s symbolic values.

As the nation observes the 95th anniversary of the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the country’s fast-growing low-cost airline which also turns eight years old on National Day, is combining tradition with generosity, hospitality, pride and fanfare to celebrate the occasion on September 23.

flyadeal is offering SAR 95 one-way promotional fares across its domestic network and from SAR 195 for international flights until 1 October 2025. Terms and conditions apply.

These special fares are bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents. Travel eligibility is over a six-month window between 24 September 2025 and 28 March 2026.

In addition, members of flyadeal’s new loyalty partner AlFursan will benefit from 95 per cent bonus AlFursan reward miles when purchasing selected fares until September 25, for travel up to 28 February 2026.

National Day celebrations include a flyadeal Airbus A320neo joining other Saudi carriers for the annual customary formation flypast over Jeddah and Riyadh. And flyadeal’s specially commissioned music composition – a rendition of the national anthem recorded for September 23 – is being played as boarding music on all its 200-plus daily flights during the public holiday.

Renowned composer Reaab Ahmed, director of the Saudi National Orchestra, who is recognised for his work in bridging cultures through music, was tasked by flyadeal to create the piece bringing his unique energy and modern approach to a reimagined version of the traditional national anthem.

He is a prominent figure in the Kingdom’s music scene contributing to the nation’s cultural transformation as part of Vision 2030. Featuring a variety of Saudi instruments, the composition debuted ahead of National Day onboard an exclusive flight for over 120 flyadeal employees from Jeddah to Abha, capital city of Saudi Arabia’s southwest mountainous region of Aseer.

In partnership with hosts Aseer Development Authority (ASDA), flyadeal laid on the flight to the Aseer region, known for its cool climate and lush landscapes at over 2,000 metres above sea level, as a ‘thank you’ gesture for staff to join in the festive spirit before the upcoming national break.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “National Day every year is anticipated as one of joy and happiness for residents and expats across the Kingdom. But it also marks our birthday. It’s been eight years since our very first flight from Jeddah to Riyadh, so a time to reflect and look forward as we embrace the occasion with our employees, our passengers and our partners.

“And it’s through partnerships like Aseer Development Authority which is promoting the region as a sustainable world-class tourism destination, that we spread the message of pride, generosity, hospitality and exploration. All values rooted in Saudi tradition and ones we at flyadeal truly incorporate daily within our organisation and share in the spirit of celebrating National Day.”

With ASDA having recently launched the region’s new brand identity on its tourism platform ‘Discover Aseer’, the authority hosted flyadeal employees to local cuisine and a scenic tour capturing the region’s authentic heritage. Through the growing national aviation ecosystem, discovering destinations like Aseer and provinces across the Kingdom is seen as fulfilling one of the pillars of Vision 2030 to explore and embrace the country’s natural tourism attractions.

flyadeal currently operates a fleet of 40 aircraft from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations and more than 100 aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 35 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly

growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

