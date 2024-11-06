Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal has introduced its latest fare initiative allowing customers to make tentative flight reservations and freeze the price for 24 hours for a nominal fee.

The Hold Fare product, bookable via flyadeal’s website www.flyadeal.com and Mobile App, enables travellers to protect a selected fare from any fluctuations while planning their flights.

Customers can choose to either pay an additional SAR 25 for departures after 30 days, or SAR 40 for travel between five and 30 days, and hold the fare for 24 hours.

Abdullah Adel Alahmadi, flyadeal Ancillary Product Manager, said: “Customers today look for more flexibility and options to help make informed choices and decisions. By having a reserve fare option for a selected trip provides peace of mind that the price remains intact and flights won’t sell out giving customers more time to decide on a purchase.

“Our Hold Fare product is another example of the fare options we are providing to give travellers the freedom to choose from flyadeal’s enhanced benefits during the booking process. Over the next few weeks, flyadeal will roll out further new products as part of our brand promise to elevate the customer experience.”

As Saudi Arabia’s youngest and the Middle East’s fastest growing low-cost airline, flyadeal serves almost 30 domestic and international year-round and seasonal destinations in Saudi Arabia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa. It operates from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with a modern fleet of 35 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com