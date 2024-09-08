Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal continues to enhance customer benefits with the introduction of free changes to same day earlier flights – the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

Customers purchasing the airline’s popular fly+ and flyMax fare bundles are now able to move a reservation to an earlier flight without additional cost for departures within six hours and up to 90 minutes of original bookings.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “We understand travel plans can change especially for seasoned flyers such as business travellers and commuters. The ability to amend their bookings to earlier flights without charge is a significant benefit, especially on routes with multi frequencies such as between Riyadh and Jeddah where we operate up to 23 daily flights each way.”

Under the ‘free change to earlier flight’ benefit, customers are able to amend their bookings via flyadeal’s mobile App or website www.flyadeal.com using the Manage My Booking option.

flyadeal is one of the fastest growing airlines in the Middle East serving almost 30 domestic and international year-round and seasonal destinations in Saudi Arabia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The airline operates an all-Economy Class cabin of 186 seats across its fleet of 34 modern Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft.

Summary of fare bundle benefits:

flyMax

Max 10kg cabin bag for under seat stowage

Max 10kg carry on bag

Max 32kg check-in bag

Free seat selection, including extra legroom premium seats

Priority boarding

Change Fee waiver with unlimited booking changes

Free change to same day earlier flights

Free booking cancellation with full credit to flyadeal wallet towards next flight

Free airport check-in

Check-in online up to 30 days before a flight

Snack and drink

fly+

Most popular and recommended fare bundle

Max 10kg cabin bag for under seat stowage

Max 10kg carry-on bag

Max 20kg check-in bag

Free change to same day earlier flights

Free standard seat selection

Priority boarding

Check-in online up to 30 days before a flight

Free airport check-in

fly

Basic package

Max 10kg cabin bag for under seat stowage

Online check-in two days prior to departure

Freedom to pay for any additional services

-Ends-

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to towns and cities across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 Airbus A320 family aircraft with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

flyadeal Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

Website: www.flyadeal.com