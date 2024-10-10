Kingdom’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Raises Egypt Flights To 44 A Week

Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal is introducing its newest destination of Sohag and launching scheduled flights from Madinah to Cairo as part of further expansion between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Effective 11 November 2024, flyadeal will operate services from Jeddah to Sohag – Egypt’s agricultural heartland located on the west bank of the River Nile – and connect the holy city of Madinah with the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Tickets are now bookable via the airline’s mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through local travel agents.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Egypt is our largest international market, strategically important for flyadeal having steadily increased our presence since launching scheduled flights to the capital Cairo almost three years ago.

“The addition of flyadeal flights between Madinah and Cairo embraces the opportunity to support Umrah and Hajj pilgrim travel, while our new service linking Jeddah with Sohag bridges an underserved market that brings together friends, families and communities. With dedicated flyadeal charter flights between the two countries during Hajj, together with summer seasonal services to Sharm El Sheikh and promises of further expansion in Egypt over the next few months, we remain dedicated to such a key market.”

flyadeal, one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in Saudi Arabia and Middle East, operates 39 flights a week to Egypt. Madinah becomes flyadeal’s fourth point in the Kingdom after Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to have direct flights to Cairo. The new services increase frequency to Egypt to 44 flights a week operated by 186-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

Cairo has proved popular as a tourist, business and family destination for visitors from Saudi Arabia. For leisure, business and pilgrim travel from Cairo, access to Saudi Arabia has never been so easier with greater options to fly direct to the Kingdom’s gateway cities and beyond.

flyadeal currently flies from its three main bases of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across the Kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. From early 2025, flying options will increase significantly as the airline embarks on an international expansion drive.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of 35 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

