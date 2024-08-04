Historic 51 Aircraft Order And Recognition For E-Commerce Excellence 50th Cabin Crew Batch Trained & Pilots Graduate Under New Scheme

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal, one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, has announced impressive 2024 half year performance figures with growth across its operations.

Compared with the first six months of 2023, the same January – June period this year saw flyadeal achieve increases in seat capacity, routes, fleet, on-time performance and workforce.

Highlights for January – June 2024 over the same period in 2023.

Over 5 million available seats marking a 9% increase.

75 routes operated, representing an 8% rise.

Fleet operated increased 12% to 33 aircraft.

On-time performance peaked at 91%.

Headcount rose sharply by 70% to 1,325 employees.

flyadeal orders a record 51 narrowbody aircraft.

50th batch of cabin crew was inducted into flyadeal’s training.

Graduation of first pilots under flyadeal’s new cadet training programme.

Key milestones included a landmark order for 51 Airbus narrowbody aircraft, including 12 further A320neos – the model being the backbone of flyadeal’s current fleet – and first-time customer of 39 bigger A321neos with deliveries scheduled from 2026.

In anticipation of continued growth, flyadeal has been busy hiring more flight crew.

During the first half of 2024, flyadeal inducted its 50th batch of cabin crew and also launched a cadet programme for aspiring Saudi pilots with the first group having successfully completing their training.

flyadeal was also recognised for its pioneering work in the development and adoption of digital technology being named Saudi Arabia’s Ecommerce Innovator of the Year at the Middle East Retail and Ecommerce Summit.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “flyadeal’s first half performance in 2024 underscores our ongoing commitment to develop as the airline of choice in the Kingdom and beyond with a focus on service excellence and introducing more digitally enabled products to improve the customer experience. Our on-time performance which measures punctuality peaked at 91 per cent, an incredible achievement and among the highest in the industry.

“These impressive accomplishments were only possible with the dedication of our partners and hard-working team of professionals across flyadeal. Employees make the difference and as we continue to evolve, the flyadeal workforce will grow from over 1,300 people across all areas of our operations to support our diverse route network with more exciting expansion planned for next year.”

By the end of summer 2024, flyadeal expects to reach another key milestone, cumulatively flying 30 million passengers since launching operations in September 2017.

flyadeal operates a fleet of 33 aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam to a domestic and international route network covering almost 30 destinations across Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Europe and North Africa. By 2030, both fleet and destinations will triple in numbers.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to towns and cities across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The airline has flown over 25 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 Airbus A320 family aircraft with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

