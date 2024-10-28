RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has announced a new collaboration with Philippine Airlines to launch the "Fly with Sabre's Pal" campaign in Saudi Arabia. The campaign, running from October 20 to December 10, 2024, will reward travel agents using the Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS) with exciting prizes for the highest number of bookings on Philippine Airlines.

This initiative aims to foster stronger ties between Sabre and its valued travel agency community in Saudi Arabia, while supporting the growth of Philippine Airlines in the region. The campaign reflects Sabre's commitment to offering dynamic and rewarding opportunities to travel agents in the Kingdom, particularly in supporting popular destinations.

"The 'Fly with Sabre's Pal' campaign is designed to recognize and reward the hard work of our travel agency partners in Saudi Arabia,” said Hasan Qannati, Head of Business Development for Saudi Arabia, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “At Sabre, we believe in creating opportunities that benefit both our airline partners and our agents, and this campaign is a testament to that."

Sabre and Philippine Airline teams with agents from Almatar in Riyadh during the campaign launch

Throughout the campaign, the top performers will be recognized and awarded with four key prizes, marking the end of the campaign with a celebration of their achievements.

