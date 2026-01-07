Flowciti Group has officially announced its launch as a holding company specializing in smart cities solutions, bringing together technology, operational execution, and user experience within a fully integrated ecosystem. The group aims to accelerate urban transformation and support the development of smarter, more connected cities across the region.

Flowciti operates across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, with a clear ambition to deliver a qualitative shift in how individuals interact with cities. Through comprehensive and integrated solutions, the group seeks to create sustainable value for the real estate sector, businesses, and institutions.

The Flowciti Group comprises four specialized companies operating within a unified ecosystem. ParkPoint delivers an integrated platform for parking management and urban mobility solutions. Rokket provides advanced system integration and service automation solutions serving smart cities, real estate, and infrastructure sectors. YooPlatform offers a modular suite of digital solutions covering access management, payments, entitlements, and user experience. Viritti delivers complementary service solutions that support the broader ecosystem.

These companies operate collectively to deliver holistic urban solutions that integrate technology, operations, and service delivery, enabling scalable and measurable impact at the city level. Through this ecosystem, Flowciti provides advanced systems, digital platforms, and managed services that cover parking, mobility, access management, and urban experiences, contributing to service digitalization and enhanced user experience across urban environments.

Mr. Omar Al Khan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flowciti Group, stated that the launch of the group is guided by a clear vision to create smarter and more connected cities, where technology, operational excellence, and user experience are seamlessly integrated.

“Through our companies, we deliver integrated solutions that redefine urban experiences, accelerate service digitalization, and generate tangible value for communities, businesses, and institutions. Our objective is to support the development of future ready cities across the region,” Mr. Al Khan said.

As the holding and management entity of the group, Flowciti provides strategic direction, governance, and centralized functions, including operational planning and shared infrastructure. At the same time, each subsidiary maintains operational independence, ensuring effective integration, alignment, and synergy across the group’s activities.

The launch of Flowciti reflects the growing regional shift toward comprehensive urban solutions that move beyond fragmented technology offerings. By integrating operations, technology, and user experience within a single ecosystem, Flowciti contributes to improved operational efficiency, enhanced user experience and sustainability across residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed use developments.

Photo Caption: Mr. Omar Alkhan, Founder & CEO, Flowciti

Flowciti Team

About Flowciti

