A comprehensive framework to enhance operational efficiency

Implementing a Strategy to Strengthen Presence in Oman Market

Doha Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region – is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FLAG Logistics, has received four prestigious ISO certifications, reaffirming its commitment to ensure the highest quality standards and global best practices.

FLAG Logistics has been awarded ISO 28000:2022 for Security Management System (SMS), along with three ISO Certifications for its Integrated Management System (IMS), which includes ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems (EMS), and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management systems. These certifications were granted following a rigorous external audit, during which the company demonstrated full compliance with all requirements.

ISO certifications are globally recognized as the most prestigious international standards for quality, health and safety, environmental, and security management systems. They provide a comprehensive and reliable framework that enhances the company’s ability to improve operational efficiency, while maintaining the highest global standards through unified and integrated processes.

The ISO 28000 - 2022 standard provides a best practice framework to reduce security risks across all activities, functions and operations that have an impact on the security management of the organization including, but not limited to, its supply chain. Hence, it can be used throughout all aspects of security of the organization.

Implementing an Integrated Management System, FLAG Logistics ensures compliance with the quality standards and requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard. This certification is a testament to the company’s robust quality management system, which aligns with global best practices. It also confirms FLAG’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services that meet and exceed expectations of customers, while also complying with all relevant legal and regulatory requirements.

In addition, the IMS incorporates ISO 14001:2015 standard, highlighting FLAG Logistics’ commitment to continuously improving its environmental management system and effectively managing its environmental responsibilities. By identifying opportunities and risks, the framework ensures the implementation of mechanisms to improve resource efficiency including recycling waste, and optimizing water and energy consumption. The ISO 45001:2018 certification, on the other hand, provides a framework for implementing the highest global standards for occupational health and safety, ensuring the well-being of the company's workforce and their sustainable performance, while also focusing on enhancing the effective management of health, safety, and security.

FLAG Logistics is implementing a strategy to strengthen its presence in Oman, where it is the first company to launch at Khazaen Economic City. Strategically located near to transport links, borders, and within only two hours’ drive of 80% of Oman’s population, FLAG operates from a modern 50,000m² infrastructure in Khazaen Economic City, which is segmented into specialist areas, each tailored to address distinct logistical needs including dry, ambient, chilled and frozen warehousing, bulk storage, records management and marshalling areas. The warehouse and distribution centre measure 27,500m².

FLAG leverages GWC’s 20 years of knowledge and expertise to create new benchmark in the logistics industry, aiming to provide reliable and efficient logistics solutions to customers, including storage, freight forwarding, supply chain management, customs clearance, project logistics, sports logistics, event logistics, fine art logistics, and other advanced logistics solutions, along with a full range of records management solutions including collection, storage, retrieval and more.

FLAG also has offices and warehouses in key locations throughout the region, which allows it to provide its customers with the most efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions possible.

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Our Social Media handle is @gwclogistics

Get in touch:

For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com