Al Batinah South Governate / Barka / Sultanate of Oman: GWC (QE:GWCS) – one of the fastest-growing companies in the MENA region – has announced further expansion by launching its FLAG subsidiary (100% owned company) logistics Hub at Khazaen Economic City in Oman.

The state of art facility was inaugurated by H.E. Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed Al- Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology for Transport. Other attendees included H.E. Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad bin Jassim Al Thani, the Qatari Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, GWC officials, key clients, and high-level dignitaries from the region.

FLAG will be the first company to launch at Khazaen Economic City, which is strategically located to transport links, borders, and within only two hours’ drive of 80% of Oman’s population.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, Chairman, GWC Group, stated: “The launch of FLAG Logistics at in the Sultanate of Oman marks a key milestone for GWC as the Group continue to grow its operations across the GCC.”

FLAG Oman will become a vital hub, connecting powerhouse locations across the region, including Muscat, Doha, Bahrain, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dubai. It will provide a platform, uniting Oman with the GCC, and the GCC with the rest of the world.

Ranjeev Menon, GWC Group CEO, GWC, said: “FLAG will leverage GWC’s 20 years of knowledge and expertise as creates new benchmark in the logistics industry – enabling the Sultanate of Oman to achieve its strategic goals.”

FLAG will operate from a modern 50,000m² infrastructure in Khazaen Economic City, which is segmented into specialist areas, each tailored to address distinct logistical needs including dry, ambient, chilled and frozen warehousing, bulk storage, records management and marshalling areas. The warehouse and distribution centre measure 27,500m².

Menon continued: “We see FLAG as a bridge, connecting businesses to markets, producers to consumers, and Oman to the global economy. Through innovative logistics solutions, FLAG aims to facilitate seamless trade, contributing to the economic prosperity of Oman and aligning with the goals of Oman National Vision 2040.”

Eng. Salim Al Thuhli, CEO, Khazaen Economic City, stated: “The presence of FLAG in Khazaen Economic City will contribute to strengthening dry and cold supply chains, and will also provide logistics solutions for international investors, companies in the private sector and government agencies. This project comes in line with Oman's logistics strategy, which aims to position the Sultanate as a global logistics hub. The logistics sector will contribute about 14% of the GDP by 2040. FLAG Oman chose Khazaen Economic City for its strategic location, which connects it to a robust logistics infrastructure and network such as Muscat International Airport, sea ports, and land borders with neighbouring countries.”

FLAG will prioritize a skilled Omani talent, investing in training and mentorship to navigate the complexities of the logistics industry. The company is committed to building collaborative, long-term partnerships, creating a robust ecosystem that fosters growth and prosperity.

About FLAG Logistics

FLAG is a 100% owned subsidiary of GWC (Q.P.S.C), operational in State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kingdon of Bahrain, and Sultanate of Oman. Benefitting from GWC's 20 years of experience, FLAG specialises in comprehensive logistics solutions, including 3PL, transportation, customs clearance, and value-added services, FLAG embraces a customer-centric ethos and unwavering commitment to operational excellence.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

