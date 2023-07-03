Dubai, UAE:- Fivescore Labs, the first homegrown longevity consumer brand in the region has launched in the UAE. Co-founded by McGill and Harvard-trained scientists, the company aims to help lead the consumer longevity revolution across the Middle East. The pioneering concept is aimed at raising awareness and serving consumers with science-backed protocols and evidence-informed supplements. The company debuts in the market with two products: Nicotinamide Mononucleotide and Resveratrol, both of which have certified purity levels between 98-99%.

Resveratrol is a natural compound found in several plants, including the skins of grapes, blueberries, raspberries, mulberries, as well as peanuts. It acts as a potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, with recent studies suggesting that resveratrol can potentially activate certain genes called sirtuins that are linked to longevity. Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) is an important compound that is found in common foods such as broccoli and is a precursor to NAD+ - an important co-enzyme which plays a significant role in the regulation of metabolism as well as being used by the body to repair damaged DNA. By supporting NAD+ production, NMN can potentially help support DNA repair mechanisms and thus contribute to overall cellular health.

Founded by life-long university friends Ali Tariq, Dr Hani Halabi, Leia Baldwin, and Dr Yazan AlAbed, the brand was established on the belief that the science of human health and lifespan should be accessible to all. Frustrated with the lack of transparency in the manufacturing and testing process of longevity supplements available in the region, Fivescore Labs was launched to address this problem by partnering with best-in-class GMP-certified lab facilities in the United Kingdom. Once produced, every batch is then independently tested at accredited labs in California to ensure the highest level of purity is achieved.

It is estimated that the market size of the longevity sector in the UAE surpassed $19 billion in 2020, and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5 per cent to reach $32 billion by 2026. In 2016 only one percent of the UAE population was aged 60 and older, but by 2050 this number is expected to reach 16 percent, highlighting the need for greater awareness around healthy aging and the impact on long-term economic output and productivity.

“When combined with a balanced longevity regimen that prioritizes regular exercise, a nutritional diet and adequate sleep, supplementing with science-backed compounds can help support cellular health in the fight against ageing. We are excited to roll out our first batch of evidence-informed supplements and cannot wait to deliver on our vision for the region,” said Founder, Ali Tariq.

“With our focus on transparency and science, we aim to raise awareness and empower individuals across the region to embrace the potential of healthy ageing and unlock the key to a vibrant and fulfilling future,” added Co-founder and Scientific Adviser, Dr Hani Halabi.

For more information on Fivescore Labs please visit www.fivescore.com, and to keep up with the latest updates follow them on socials @fivescorelabs.

-Ends-

About Fivescore Labs

Fivescore Labs exists to deliver longevity protocols as they should be. Protocols that work and are delivered by friendly, knowledgeable people who have a passion for living long and healthy lives. The brand commits to bringing its customers the most promising molecules that are informed by scientific studies in the fields of human longevity. Fivescore Labs is the region’s first consumer longevity initiative that is co-founded by scientists and is dedicated to the idea that everyone should have fair access to the science behind human health span and lifespan.

Please note that you should always consult with your doctor before taking supplements. Products sold by Fivescore Labs are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The path to maintaining longevity is to follow a consistent regimen that prioritizes a healthy diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep.