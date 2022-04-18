Netflix in partnership with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture - AFAC, has announced five Arab women filmmakers and producers who will receive a one-time grant through Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity to bring their fiction and non-fiction projects to life.

The Netflix Fund for Creative Equity is a global fund launched in early 2021 which aims to establish more opportunities for people from underrepresented communities to have their voices heard, and purposefully close skill gaps with training programs where they are needed. The Netflix Fund for Creative Equity in the Arab world, valued at USD 250,000, will provide financial support to women filmmakers in the Arab world.

“The Arab world has a long-standing history of women in entertainment, and we’ve had incredible successes and firsts from the region that we’re all very proud of. But in order to give more people a chance to see their lives reflected on screen, we need more women behind and in front of the camera. The Fund for Creative Equity helps the industry as a whole to have a much more dynamic, interesting, multidimensional representation of women and this is one step in the journey to enabling more women to tell their stories and have new audiences discover their work”, says Nuha El Tayeb, Director Content Acquisitions, Middle East, and Turkey - Netflix.

Five women were selected to receive a grant for their individual projects. The five women filmmakers represent different parts of the Arab world including Lebanon, Tunisia, and Morocco. AFAC already has two grants aiming to support filmmakers in cinema and documentary making. Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity grantees were selected from the list of women filmmakers shortlisted for each of these grants for the 2021 cycle.

"More and more Arab women filmmakers are creating moving images that have the power to shed light on the realities of the region. This second collaboration with Neftlix, this time to support women in the field of cinema, complements perfectly AFAC's mission to promote diversity of voices and narratives", stated Rima Mismar, AFAC's Executive Director.

Asmae El Moudir is a Director and Producer from Morocco whose film, ‘The Mother of All Lies’ has been shortlisted for the non-fiction category. Diala Kachmar (From the other shore), Jana Wehbe (The Day Vladimir Died) and Tania Khoury (Manity) - all female producers from Lebanon are spearheading three exciting fiction projects, and Sarra Abidi - Director and Producer from Tunisia will bring her fiction project (My Name is Clara) to life on screen.

Over the years, Netflix has licensed exceptional work from female creators and is working with more regional storytellers to forefront their experiences. The investment in the Fund for Creative Equity is another way to amplify women’s voices and ultimately bring fresh and authentic content to audiences in the region.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture – AFAC

The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture - AFAC was founded in 2007 through the initiative of Arab cultural activists as an independent foundation to support individual artists, writers, researchers, intellectuals, as well as organizations from the Arab region working in the field of arts and culture. Since its launch, AFAC programs have steadily expanded to cover cinema, photography, visual and performing arts, creative and critical writings, music, documentary film, in addition to funding research, training and cultural events. AFAC’s work is divided into five strategic areas: providing grants, developing training programs, building, and sharing knowledge, broadening the pool of supporters for the arts, and cultivating appreciation for and engagement with contemporary arts and culture productions by connecting them with audiences. Based in Beirut, AFAC works with artists and organizations all over the Arab region and the diaspora.