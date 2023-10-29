Muscat, Oman – Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) and its subsidiary companies recently wrapped up a triumphant exhibition at the prestigious 26th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo, held from October 25th to 27th, 2023, at the Hongdao International Convention and Exhibition Center (HICEC) in Qingdao, China. The event garnered remarkable attention and left attendees enthralled by the extensive array of offerings and compelling investment prospects within Oman's thriving fisheries sector. FDO's presentation of products adhering to international standards solidified its pivotal role in the global fisheries industry.

This event, renowned as one of the world's premier seafood exhibitions, attracted an astonishing number of attendees, marked by more than 40000 visitors and active participation from over 1600 companies. Beyond being a platform to showcase FDO's products and services, the expo acted as a magnet for investment opportunities.

This year's Expo proved particularly advantageous for FDO and its subsidiaries, thanks to the recent cooperation protocol established between Oman and China. Visitors and business partners gained insight into the rigorous food safety standards that guarantee the quality and safety of Omani fish products, fully aligned with China's health regulations. This positioning solidified FDO's standing as a trustworthy global supplier and significantly contributed to its expanding international presence.

Visitors exploring FDO's exhibition stand were captivated by the multifaceted investment opportunities offered by Oman's fisheries sector. FDO emphasized its unwavering commitment to sustainable fishing practices, which serve as the cornerstone for the long-term preservation of Oman's abundant marine resources. The showcasing of cutting-edge aquaculture technologies and infrastructure further underscored FDO's dedication to enhancing productivity and maintaining exceptional standards throughout the value-added chain.

Mr. Hilal Al Riyami, Group Manager Supply Chain, shared his insights on FDO's participation at the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo 2023: "Our presence at this event was nothing short of a remarkable success. It afforded us the opportunity to cast a spotlight on Oman's fisheries sector, with a particular emphasis on the Chinese market. The overwhelming interest from attendees, who recognized the enticing investment prospects and the exceptional products and services provided by FDO, has given us confidence that these interactions will pave the way for significant partnerships and collaborations, ultimately propelling the sustainable growth of Oman's fisheries industry within the context of the Chinese market."

FDO's comprehensive portfolio took center stage throughout the exhibition, featuring fresh and frozen fish, value-added seafood products, state-of-the-art fish processing facilities, aquaculture technologies, and sustainable fishing practices. This comprehensive showcase reaffirmed FDO's standing as a prominent player in the global fisheries arena.

The active participation of FDO in the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo 2023 mirrors the Omani government's unwavering commitment to diversifying its economy and harnessing the vast potential of the fisheries sector. Oman's strategic location, favorable business environment, and abundant natural resources make it an attractive destination for both local and international investors seeking growth opportunities in the aquaculture industry.

About Fisheries Development Oman (FDO)

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established with a view to developing this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Fisheries Development Oman

e-mail: communication@fdo.om