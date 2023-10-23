MUSCAT, Oman – Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) along with its subsidiaries, eagerly anticipates its participation in the 26th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo, slated for October 25th to 27th, 2023, at the Hongdao International Convention and Exhibition Center (HICEC), Qingdao, China. This strategic involvement reflects FDO's steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and global expansion.

Renowned as the world's premier seafood event, the China Fisheries and Seafood Expo offers invaluable networking opportunities and avenues for business growth in the seafood industry. With 10 expansive exhibit halls spanning over 40,000 square meters and attendees from 100 countries, the event promises to be a hub of global seafood activity.

This year's Expo takes on added significance due to the recent cooperation protocol between Oman and China, emphasizing food safety standards for bilateral imports and exports. This agreement ensures the safety and quality of Omani fish products in compliance with China's health standards. It not only solidifies Oman's status as a reliable global supplier but also expands its international presence. Furthermore, this partnership underscores Oman's commitment to food security and paves the way for strengthened economic relations and trade opportunities in the fisheries and food security sectors. FDO's presence at the Expo is a testament to its role in this transformative partnership.

Mr. Salim Al Ma'mari Group Director – Investments at FDO, commented, "As a prominent player in Oman's flourishing fisheries and aquaculture sector, FDO's participation underscores Oman's pivotal role as a leading fish producer in the GCC region and as a significant net exporter of fish and fish products. Our aim is to elevate Oman's stature further by expanding our seafood exports and accessing new markets. This entails a dedicated focus on adhering to market standards, embracing best practices, prioritizing food safety, and sustainability, and maintaining an environmentally responsible approach. Furthermore, the Sultanate of Oman offers appealing business incentives, ensures a conducive business environment, and continues to enhance fisheries infrastructure and value chain regulation."

Fisheries Development Oman and its subsidiaries expect to cultivate new clients and partnerships, expand trade volumes and sales territories, engage with potential clients, explore fresh distribution channels, secure leads and sales opportunities with a majority of top-level executives, establishing a robust trading platform for aquaculture product exports, and gaining insights into trading mechanisms and market strategies.

Regarding the forthcoming event, Mr. Salim Al Ma'mari added, "Our presence at the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao, China, is truly significant. Chinese traders are increasingly showing interest in the diverse range of products offered by our subsidiary companies. This event presents a golden opportunity to engage with these traders and strengthen FDO's reputation in both Chinese and global markets. Our objective is to foster collaborations, secure substantial deals, and attract investments in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. As fisheries form a cornerstone of Oman's economy, our participation in this event echoes our national vision of amplifying this vital industry on the global stage."

Fisheries Development Oman operates as an Investment and Development holding company, with its subsidiaries playing pivotal roles in various operations. This reflects FDO's core focus on development and active participation in the industry. FDO has made significant strides in infrastructure development, diversified its investments, and pursued enhanced returns. A recent milestone includes the introduction of 'Acila,' a sustainable fishing vessel. FDO is committed to contributing to Oman's economic growth by investing in local and international fisheries and aquaculture sectors. These efforts are in harmony with the broader objectives of sustainable development and economic diversification, as outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

About Fisheries Development Oman (FDO)

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established with a view to developing this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

