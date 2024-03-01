Dubai, UAE: The First Security Group, today held the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of its state-of-the-art corporate headquarters and a futuristic security training centre at Dubai Academic City that will create the region’s first and most advanced security training hub for advancing the professionalism of security services officials.

The ground-breaking ceremony was led by Major General (Rtd) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Chairman and Board Member of First Security Group along with all Board Members & Sharholders; Major General (Rtd) Nasser Abulrazaq AlRazooqi, Major General (Rtd) Abdulaziz AlBannai, Major General (Rtd) Ismail Abdulla AlGergawi, Major General (Rtd) Juma Aman, Major General (Rtd) Saeed Al Kamda, Major General (Rtd) Juma Al Sayegh, Major General (Rtd) Ali Khalifa, Colonel Marwan Mohammed Singel, Major Ahmed Saeed Al Kamda, along with other dignitaries and officials at the construction site in the Dubai Academic City during the foundation stone laying ceremony amid esteemed guests.

First Security Group, a 100 percent UAE National-owned company led by a dynamic Board of Directors that brings extensive global knowledge, expertise, and research to the forefront. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation is evident through its inauguration of their new project to build an Advanced Security Training Institute, which focuses on enhancing professional skills using cutting-edge technologies.

The inception of First Security Group in 2004 by nine retired Major Generals marked a significant milestone in the industry. With an average of over 36 years of distinguished service in Dubai's law enforcement and security infrastructure, these veterans bring unparalleled expertise to the security sector, setting the company's reputation as a frontrunner in modern security solutions.

As the threat and security perception keeps changing due to the technological advancement, security professionals also need to develop their skills to manage and mitigate the risks with advanced training and study through the use of technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier the First Security Group appointed Mimar Architecture and Engineering for designing the master plan, engineering consultancy for supervising the progress of this iconic facility and Al Rehab Building Contracting LLC to construct and deliver the Dh55 million project that will be built on a 979,447 square feet plot of land at Dubai Academic City near Emirates Road.

The project, scheduled for completion in 15 months, will have a built-up area of 7,464 square metres (80,342 square feet). With classrooms equipped with the most advanced security equipment, a health club, swimming pool, 150 car parking space and 10 electric vehicle charging stations, First Security Training Centre will be able to train 500 students at one time and prepare them for examination and eventually obtaining certification by regulatory authorities.

Major General (Rtd) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Chairman and Board Member of the First Security Group, says, “Security as a business is becoming more sophisticated and challenging due to digitalization of all business activities including private security where technology is determining the level of security and professionalism. This is why security professionals will have to undergo regular and rigorous training from time to time.

“In the coming years, security service will become completely different from what it is now – driven by technology. Security professionals will have to undergo a sea change in their grooming, learning, understanding of the requirements and then prepare themselves to serve the customers. Our advanced security training centre will ensure that the security officials receive regular training on newest challenges and are fully equipped with the latest innovative solutions. This will be the region’s first such security training centre.”

Private security service refers to activities including providing physical security, surveillance, monitoring, access control, personal protection, investigation, security consulting, risk assessment and security training.

Revenue in the Security Services market in the Gulf region is projected to reach hundreds of millions of dollars in 2024, according to Statista.com, a global market intelligence service provider. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 5.32 percent, resulting in a market value of US$812.80 million by 2028. The average spend per employee in the security services market is projected to reach US$21.22 in 2024, the report by Statista.com says.

The global private security market size was valued at $224.49 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from $235.37 billion in 2023 to $338.23 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights. Demand for private security services are growing day by day due to the influx of Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI) into the GCC, especially Dubai.

As more and more high net worth individuals choose to call the UAE their home, the private personal security sector is becoming big business, and some providers are reporting surging demand for their services. Last year 5,200 more HNWIs relocated to the UAE than left. The country had the highest net inflow of millionaires in the world in 2022, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report.

And these people value their privacy and safety. The security service providers will have to upgrade their professionals to be able to manage the safety and security of these UHNWIs.

Major General (Rtd) Abdulaziz AlBannai, Board Member and CEO of the First Security Group, says, “As threat perception changes due to the use of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, etc the security services sector also needs to upgrade the skill set of security professionals with the latest technology. The First Security Training Centre will help security professionals to upskill and re-skill themselves.

“With growing demand of advanced security intelligence, we are going to deploy the best training combination by bridging the gap between theory and practice. Once running in full capacity, it will attract security personnel from other emirates as well as other countries. Over time, this will eventually become the security training centre of choice. The centre is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2025.”

Mimar Group, a leading architectural and engineering consultancy firm with more than 25 years of extensive experience and 10 branches spread across the Middle East and North Africa, boasts a rich history of success. Marked by its commitment to become the favourite partner in designing and engineering consultancy within the region, Mimar’s journey has been paved with stories of success, reflected in a diverse portfolio of projects and a long list of satisfied clients.

It relies on more than 600 employees and team members who thrive on delivering tailored innovative design and engineering solutions within a multidisciplinary environment, dedicated and fuelled by their depth of experience in a diverse range of mega projects and building typologies.



Mohammed Al Shurafa, Vice Chairman of Mimar Group and Managing Director of Mimar UAE, says

“We are thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking of this project, a testament to our successful collaboration with First Security Group. Together, we translated their vision into a design that prioritises balanced proportions for a clear, visually pleasing, and comfortable space. Utilising simple geometric forms, the architecture evokes a sense of strength, honesty, and professionalism.”

Al-Rehab Al-Arabi Building Contracting Company has diligently served as a key contributor to urban development efforts in the UAE for more than 34 years. With a commitment to upholding standards of quality, integrity, and precision in execution, the company was established by Engineer Ibrahim Khawaja.

“The company's success and advancement have been significantly bolstered by the forward-thinking leadership of the UAE in driving progress and growth. As we continue our pursuit of excellence and the delivery of high-quality projects, we are currently engaged in the implementation of this significant and purpose-driven project,” said a company spokesperson.

“This endeavour is under the stewardship of Engineer Walid Ibrahim Khawaja, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and represents a noteworthy addition to our portfolio, of which we take great pride.”