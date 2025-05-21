The company announced the launch of their ‘Drect’ app during their annual event, reinforcing its commitment to patient-focused solutions

Dubai, UAE: First Response Healthcare (FRH), a leader in at-home healthcare services, has officially launched its eagerly awaited mobile app ‘Drect’ during its annual internal award show.

The event—which followed a theme of technology, diversity, and growth—celebrated the achievements of their team while reinforcing the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for accessible, patient-first healthcare solutions.

Drect has been expertly designed to streamline healthcare access, allowing patients to effortlessly book and manage medical services at the touch of a button.

Users will enjoy 24/7 access to doctors, pediatricians, and dentists with an average arrival time of 30 minutes. GPS technology ensures effortless tracking of medical teams, while a secure storage system allows patients to receive blood test results, prescriptions, and invoices safely within the app.

Tourists visiting the region can simply scan a QR code in their hotel room and request a doctor in just two clicks—bringing peace of mind to their travels.

An innovative Health Chat and Teleconsult have been seamlessly integrated, supporting the company’s vision of making high-quality healthcare more accessible and convenient.

Pavan Sharma, Founder and CEO of First Response Healthcare, expressed his excitement about the launch: “We’ve built Drect around the needs of our patients, making care more accessible, personalised, and seamless. It’s a foundation for even greater innovation as we look at integrating AI, IoT, and real-time health tracking, empowering residents of Dubai to get quality medical care at the tap of a button without leaving home.”

“This app is our answer to a constant question at FRH: how can we deliver even more value to the patients who trust us? By combining convenience with intelligent technology, we’re setting the stage for a more connected, proactive, and patient-first approach to primary care,” added Prashi Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer at First Response Healthcare.

As a pioneering at-home healthcare provider in Dubai, FRH has consistently set industry benchmarks since its establishment in 2018. With JCI accreditation and DHA licensing, the company guarantees top-tier medical care, serving over 250 premium hotels and private clients.

FRH remains a leading licensed provider of Pediatrician at Home and Dentist at Home services, equipped with fully portable medical equipment.

With the mobile app and ambitious expansion plans underway, First Response Healthcare continues to reimagine healthcare accessibility in the region, reinforcing its mission to deliver excellence in medical care.

About First Response Healthcare

First Response Healthcare is a pioneering at-home healthcare provider dedicated to redefining the standard of urgent medical care. Established in 2018, they are the first JCI-Accredited and DHA-Licensed Home Health Care Organisation in Dubai. This accreditation ensures that the quality of each treatment is of the highest standards.

With over 6 years of experience and serving 150+ premium hotels and clients, they have a proven track record of delivering exceptional care. As a pioneer in the industry, FRH is the only company licensed for Pediatrician at Home and Dentist at Home services in Dubai, equipped with completely portable equipment.