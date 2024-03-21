Personal favorite sound with the new BMW iDrive

Resource saving plant-based material “Verdana” in the interior

Spacious, open, progressive design

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new BMW Group Vision Vehicle provides a first glimpse of the Neue Klasse as an SAV: The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X brings the aesthetics, technology, sustainability, and philosophy of the Neue Klasse to the Sports Activity Vehicles sector. The first fully-electric raised derivative on the new architecture will go into series production at Plant Debrecen (Hungary) in 2025.

“Together with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up. The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and, in the future, – from sporty sedan, with all its derivatives, to modern SAV family,” says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “In this way, we are underlining that the Neue Klasse is much more than just a car or a specific concept; it is redefining the BMW brand – and, at the same time, will be more BMW than ever.”

The company presented a clear picture of the brand's future as a sedan with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse at IAA 2023. The latest Vision Vehicle now illustrates how BMW sees the future of its X models. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X stands for an active lifestyle, efficient dynamics and a confident stance. Its design combines a clear exterior design language with a bright and spacious interior. Special lighting and sound effects enabled by the next generation of BMW iDrive enhance the intuitive digital user experience. The three main characteristics of the Neue Klasse – electric, digital and circular – are expanded here to include a fourth dimension. The driving pleasure that forms the core of the BMW brand is taken to the next level with drive and chassis control developed specially for the Neue Klasse and with the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology. Its sustainability concept also ensures responsible production, operations, disassembly and recycling.

Innovative drive and chassis control: more dynamic performance, more precision, more efficiency.

A new type of drive and chassis control delivers a superior driving experience that is tailored to individual needs. It is based on a new software stack developed in-house by the BMW Group that will help the vehicles of the Neue Klasse guarantee a smooth drive at all times. Two out of four new super-brains will take the driving experience in the Neue Klasse to a new dimension.

“Neue Klasse means BMW driving at an even higher level,” explains Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development. “The BMW of the future will have four totally new super-brains: high-performance computers working smartly together on what, up until now, was processed separately. We developed the first super-brain completely in-house. It integrates the entire powertrain and driving dynamics with up to ten times more computing power. The second super-brain will enable the next quantum leap in automated driving,” Weber continues. “Going forward, we will combine four key control units in a single high-performance computer. The result will be more dynamic performance, more precision, more efficiency and even more fun to drive.”

Design: BMW X models reimagined with strong characters.

In combination with the two-box design of a BMW X model, the pared-down design language developed for the Neue Klasse also represents a major leap forward in both exterior and interior design. With its increased ground clearance, the fully-electric vehicle architecture offers new possibilities for an even more spacious interior. It allows for a long wheelbase, short overhangs and classic BMW proportions. Large window areas and the panoramic glass roof flood the interior with natural light, creating an airy spaciousness that is complemented by textiles in warm colours.

“The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X provides a look ahead to the X models of the Neue Klasse. The same principles apply to our Sport Activity Vehicles: electric, digital and circular,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design.

“The X models will always remain strong in character: monolithic, clean and with a very distinctive vertical interpretation of the BMW light signature.”

The new brand look for the BMW X models also contributes to the Vision Vehicle’s strong presence. Vertically aligned LED units offer a fresh interpretation of BMW’s hallmark light signature. Front and centre is the BMW kidney grille, reimagined as a three-dimensional sculpture with vertically aligned and backlit contours. Together, the headlights and kidney grille create a lighting effect that is activated as the driver approaches the vehicle and continues in the interior.

The rear section is powerful and athletic. Rear lights that reach far into the centre provide a horizontal interpretation of the familiar BMW L shape. Its 3D-printed elements are individually controlled with variable light intensity to convey a particularly expressive depth effect.

Flush glass surfaces and the bright “Coral Silver” exterior paintwork give the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X a certain lightness. In the rear portion of the side windows, the brand’s signature Hofmeister kink is realised not through chrome edging, but with a “reflective print” that forms a transparent or reflective surface, depending on the viewing angle.

Custom user experience with BMW Panoramic Vision and HYPERSONX WHEEL personalised sound experience.

The slightly elevated seating position ensures a confident driving experience. The redesigned steering wheel with multifunction buttons, Central Display with intuitive touch control functionality and BMW Panoramic Vision, together with the advanced voice control of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, serve as the effortless and intuitive interfaces for human-car interaction. BMW Panoramic Vision projects key information across the full width of the windscreen. It will be complemented in production models of the Neue Klasse by the enhanced BMW 3D Head-Up Display.

In the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, the Central Display is elegantly integrated into the instrument panel, providing both front passengers with optimal access to all infotainment functions. The colours shown are not only transferred to the ambient light, but also to the backlit textile surfaces of the instrument panel.

The Personal Sound Experience, presented for the first time with the new HYPERSONX WHEEL, opens up further possibilities. With this digital function, car occupants can enjoy their favourite sound on any trip. The sound, generated in real time and adjusted with the tap of a finger on the HYPERSONX WHEEL, is an innovative contribution to the immersive and holistic user experience that transforms the interior of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X into a personal experience space.

BMW eDrive technology: Sixth generation more efficient than ever.

In the Neue Klasse, overall vehicle efficiency reaches a new level. The latest, sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology is key to this. In addition to improved e-drive units, it also features new and now round lithium-ion battery cells, with a volumetric energy density more than 20 percent higher than that of the prismatic cells previously used. In combination with the transition to an 800-volt system, this will improve charging speed by up to 30 percent – allowing vehicles to charge enough for a 300-kilometre range in just ten minutes. The sixth generation of BMW eDrive also delivers up to 30 percent more range. When it comes to aerodynamics, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X boasts an impressive new top figure: with drag reduced by 20 percent to a comparable model in the current line-up. New tyre designs and a special brake system for fully-electric vehicles help increase overall vehicle efficiency by up to 25 percent.

Reduced CO2 footprint through more resource-efficient production and supply chain.

A completely plant-based, mineral-based and petroleum-free surface material “Verdana” was developed for the interior. It will be used in the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X in the lower portion of the door panelling and in the centre console. Maritime plastics are also being utilised for the first time for injection-moulded parts. In selected components, this secondary raw material, which is obtained, for example, from discarded fishing nets, already accounts for 30 percent.

The choice of materials and construction method enable easier disassembly of components and improved recyclability. The side skirts and front and rear apron attachments are also produced from recycled mono-materials. In this, the new design concept follows the principle of the BMW i Vision Circular presented in 2021, which relied extensively on mono-materials to optimise recyclability.

The Neue Klasse also heralds a new chapter in production history. BMW Group Plant Debrecen in Hungary was planned and developed as an iFACTORY.

