Dubai, UAE: Vantage Properties is proud to announce the grand opening of LIVEL Residenza, the first residential tower in the UAE developed in partnership with renowned Italian developer, Vittoria Group Costruzioni. This $100 million landmark project, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), brings a touch of Italian sophistication to Dubai's dynamic real estate landscape.

Located in the heart of District 17, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), LIVEL Residenza offers residents unparalleled access to some of Dubai's most sought-after destinations. With the Circle Mall—home to the UAE's largest gym and five international schools within close proximity, convenience is at the forefront of this development.

A Masterpiece of Italian Craftsmanship

Designed by the renowned Gandolfi e Mura Architetti Associati from Italy, LIVEL Residenza is set to be a fine example of exquisite Italian craftsmanship. Founded in 1984 by architects Giuseppe Gandolfi and Ombretta Mura, the firm brings decades of experience in urban planning, residential buildings, and interior design to this groundbreaking project.

"Our vision was to create a living space that echoes the beauty of Italy while embracing the spirit of Dubai," said Michele Gandolfi, Associate Architect at Gandolfi e Mura Architetti Associati. "Every element, from the wood panels to the Italian gardens, is designed to transport residents to the serene landscapes of Tuscany and the vibrant coasts of Sicily."

Unparalleled Design and Amenities

LIVEL Residenza features:

Italian Garden with Outdoor Cinema and Paw Park : An Italian garden with an open-air cinema and a park for pets, bringing a touch of Tuscany to residents.

: An Italian garden with an open-air cinema and a park for pets, bringing a touch of Tuscany to residents. Capri-Inspired Swimming Pool : A pool area inspired by Capri, featuring arches like those in Sicily, creating a Mediterranean feel.

: A pool area inspired by Capri, featuring arches like those in Sicily, creating a Mediterranean feel. Spacious Apartments : Apartments are 20% bigger than average in JVC, with walk-in wardrobes even in studios and balconies perfect for relaxing. Homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, plenty of natural light, and minimalist designs using quality materials like Botticino marble and fluted elm wood.

: Apartments are 20% bigger than average in JVC, with walk-in wardrobes even in studios and balconies perfect for relaxing. Homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, plenty of natural light, and minimalist designs using quality materials like Botticino marble and fluted elm wood. Modern Amenities: A gym and yoga rooms with wood finishes, a sauna inspired by Italy's mountains, a steam room, and a rooftop padel tennis court.

A Vision Rooted in Resilience

For Kabir Joshi, CEO of Vantage Properties, LIVEL Residenza is deeply personal. His journey has been anything but easy—starting from selling perfumes in Chicago parking lots to navigating the aftermath of a serious motorcycle accident and the financial challenges of the 2008-2009 crisis. Today, Kabir is driven by a mission to create luxurious yet functional homes, embodying a story of resilience and determination.

"LIVEL Residenza is more than a building; it's a reflection of my journey and belief that second chances can lead to great things," said Kabir. "We wanted to create homes that offer peace, elegance, and a sense of belonging, blending Italian design with Dubai's modern lifestyle."

Commitment to Sustainability

LIVEL Residenza has earned the Green Building Certification by Trakhees – Certification and Quality Control of Products Section, highlighting its focus on sustainable living. The development uses energy-efficient systems, eco-friendly materials, and water-saving technologies throughout.

"Sustainability was not an afterthought but a fundamental aspect of our design philosophy," added Kabir. "We wanted to ensure that LIVEL Residenza contributes positively to the environment while providing a healthier living space for our residents."